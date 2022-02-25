Friday Covid Update: 24,932 new cases; provincial totals

41 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,809 with 1,111 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,932 new Covid-19 cases and 15,774 recoveries. There are now 190,110 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 201 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,819,282 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 595,847 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 122,779,134 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 74,894 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 39,874 received their second dose, and 190,995 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,419

Bangkok – 3,285

Samut Prakan – 1,128

Ubon Ratchathani – 249

Phuket – 684

Khon Kaen – 418

Chiang Mai – 284

Nonthaburi – 775

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 911

Rayong – 600

Udon Thani – 169

Buriram – 465

Surat Thani – 344

Maha Sarakham – 282

Nakhon Ratchasima – 644

Pathum Thani – 586

Samut Sakhon – 716

Songkla – 316

Pattalung – 217

Chachoengsao – 449

Sisaket – 125

Kalasin – 210

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 257

Roi Et – 282

Surin – 326

Nakhon Sawan – 257

Prachin Buri – 293

Nakhon Pathom – 649

Lampang – 80

Pitsanuloak – 180

Saraburi – 266

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 493

Trang – 107

Phang Nga – 93

Chaiyaphum – 461

Tak – 143

Lop Buri – 189

Petchabun – 207

Krabi – 190

Kanchanaburi – 245

Ratchaburi – 738

Chanthaburi – 198

Sakon Nakhon – 93

Nong Kai – 168

Trat – 72

Yasothon – 118

Nan – 109

Srakaew – 99

Chumporn – 230

Payao – 48

Nakhon Panom – 159

Mukdaharn – 74

Chiang Rai – 83

Phetchburi – 274

Pattani – 189

Suphan Buri – 454

Kamphaeng Phet – 238

Nakhon Nayok – 150

Satun – 182

Bueng Karn – 87

Amnat Charoen – 54

Yala – 218

Uthai Thani – 68

Mae Hong Son – 13

Loei – 89

Nong Bua Lumphu – 125

Chainat – 67

Pichit – 93

Phrae – 73

Uttaradit – 192

Sukhothai – 201

Narathiwas – 88

Samut Songkhram – 188

Ranong – 87

Lamphun – 8

Ang Thong – 164

Singburi – 79