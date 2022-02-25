Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 24,932 new cases; provincial totals
41 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,809 with 1,111 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,932 new Covid-19 cases and 15,774 recoveries. There are now 190,110 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 201 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,819,282 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 595,847 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 122,779,134 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.
Yesterday, 74,894 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 39,874 received their second dose, and 190,995 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 1,419
Bangkok – 3,285
Samut Prakan – 1,128
Ubon Ratchathani – 249
Phuket – 684
Khon Kaen – 418
Chiang Mai – 284
Nonthaburi – 775
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 911
Rayong – 600
Udon Thani – 169
Buriram – 465
Surat Thani – 344
Maha Sarakham – 282
Nakhon Ratchasima – 644
Pathum Thani – 586
Samut Sakhon – 716
Songkla – 316
Pattalung – 217
Chachoengsao – 449
Sisaket – 125
Kalasin – 210
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 257
Roi Et – 282
Surin – 326
Nakhon Sawan – 257
Prachin Buri – 293
Nakhon Pathom – 649
Lampang – 80
Pitsanuloak – 180
Saraburi – 266
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 493
Trang – 107
Phang Nga – 93
Chaiyaphum – 461
Tak – 143
Lop Buri – 189
Petchabun – 207
Krabi – 190
Kanchanaburi – 245
Ratchaburi – 738
Chanthaburi – 198
Sakon Nakhon – 93
Nong Kai – 168
Trat – 72
Yasothon – 118
Nan – 109
Srakaew – 99
Chumporn – 230
Payao – 48
Nakhon Panom – 159
Mukdaharn – 74
Chiang Rai – 83
Phetchburi – 274
Pattani – 189
Suphan Buri – 454
Kamphaeng Phet – 238
Nakhon Nayok – 150
Satun – 182
Bueng Karn – 87
Amnat Charoen – 54
Yala – 218
Uthai Thani – 68
Mae Hong Son – 13
Loei – 89
Nong Bua Lumphu – 125
Chainat – 67
Pichit – 93
Phrae – 73
Uttaradit – 192
Sukhothai – 201
Narathiwas – 88
Samut Songkhram – 188
Ranong – 87
Lamphun – 8
Ang Thong – 164
Singburi – 79
