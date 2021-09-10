Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals

189 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 13,920. Of that number, 13,826 fatalities were during the country’s latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the past 24-hours since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 14,403 new Covid-19 cases and 15,610 recoveries. There are now 141,642 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,352,953 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,324,090 of those infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 3,495 new infections, followed by Samut Prakan with 1,037, Chon Buri with 802, and Samut Sakhon with 678.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on