Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

189 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 13,920. Of that number, 13,826 fatalities were during the country’s latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the past 24-hours since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 14,403 new Covid-19 cases and 15,610 recoveries. There are now 141,642 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,352,953 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,324,090 of those infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 3,495 new infections, followed by Samut Prakan with 1,037, Chon Buri with 802, and Samut Sakhon with 678.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 seconds ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Environment9 mins ago

Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Tourism2 hours ago

Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
Sponsored22 hours ago

Secure your future and protect your health with cancer insurance

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime3 hours ago

3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
Thailand3 hours ago

Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
360 Deals3 hours ago

Addidas One Day Special Price
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Krabi4 hours ago

Koh Phi Phi self-isolating for a week after new Covid-19 infections reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases
Politics5 hours ago

Thai artist to launch legal action over National Artist title being revoked
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Officials to review curfew, Covid-19 restrictions in dark red provinces today
Vietnam6 hours ago

Vietnam to trial sandbox re-opening to foreign tourists on Phu Quoc island
Protests6 hours ago

Bangkok police to ramp up counter-protest measures
Politics14 hours ago

PM Prayut ousts Thamanat Prompow and Narumon Pinyosinwat
Crime16 hours ago

2 hospital data breaches on Monday exposed patient data
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending