Thailand confirms 104 new coronavirus cases (Thursday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 104 new coronavirus cases (Thursday)
Thailand now has at total of 1,875 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 104 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 3 more patients dying. Total deaths now stand at 15. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s newly formed Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today (Thursday).
This continues a hopeful trend of new cases in Thailand overall dropping as restrictions tighten across the country. 120 new cases were reported yesterday, 127 on Tuesday.
A spokesman cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, any number over 100 a day is a matter of concern. He said that March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, warning that no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the Government’s strong advice to stay at home and maintain social distancing everywhere.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of new infections in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
World totals surged in the past 24 hours to reach 935,287 cases since the start of the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in late December (totals read at 7.50am Thai time). The case numbers will likely move through the 1 million milestone in the next 24 hours.
47,192 people have died as a result of the Covid-19 virus and 194,000 have recovered. Whilst the worldwide reporting and testing remains ‘lumpy’, the trends indicate where the world’s main hotspots are. Everyone is looking for a ‘flattening of the curve’, a graph that is still heading almost almost straight up with little sign of a short-term respite, at least globally.
The US has had both its worst day of new cases and sad deaths. 214,836 people are now infected in total, 26,306 new cases added in the past 24 hours. 1,046 people have died in the US in the last day. European countries and Iran also continue to struggle with containment of the virus.
Here is a list of 14 countries with the largest amount of cases in the world…
Here are snippets of other coronavirus-related news from around the world….
US
Florida state is telling their residents to stay at home on the day the number of US coronavirus cases skyrocketed past 200,000. Meanwhile, the debate revs up in the US whether all Americans should be wearing a mask and taking a lead from most Asian countries where the wearing of a mask has been a popular preventative measure.
More data, showing people without any symptoms of Covid-19 is fuelling the spread of the disease, has US medical officials rethinking whether the general public should be wearing masks. But the World Health Organisation, while it says it is reviewing its advice, maintains its stance that there is no need to keep your mouth covered if you are not a patient or health worker.
CHINA
If it wasn’t published in The Guardian we would likely gloss over this news. But cat owners may need to be more cautious about contact with their fluffy pets, after a Chinese study has revealed Covid-19 can be transmitted between cats.
The team at the Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, China, found that cats are “highly susceptible to Covid-19 and appear to be able to transmit the virus through respiratory droplets to other cats”. On the plus side, dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks were found to be unlikely carriers of the infection.
The findings followed reports earlier this week of a pet cat in Belgium being infected with the coronavirus. About a week after the cat’s owner started showing symptoms, the cat also developed breathing difficulties, diarrhoea and vomiting, and subsequent tests at the University of Liège showed the cat was infected with coronavirus.
THAILAND
Thailand’s now has 1771 cases, with 120 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 2 more patients dying.The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made the announcement this morning (April 1). The cases are divided into three groups…
The first group of 51 are connected to cluster cases. One person joins the “boxing match cluster,” 11 had worked at or visited entertainment venues, one had attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia, and 38 had had close contact with other confirmed cases.
The second group is made up 39 people, of whom 23 recently returned from overseas (6 Thais and 2 foreigners from travelling, and 16 who attended a religious ceremony in Indonesia). 14 were working in crowded areas or had close contact with foreigners, and one medical staff.
The path of infection for third group, of 30, is being investigated.
PANAMA
Panama has introduced a new measure to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus – separating the sexes. It started yesterday. Only women can leave their homes to buy necessities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Panamanian men will be allowed to do the same and run errands on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Everyone has to stay home on Sundays. The restrictions will last for at least 15 days, according to government officials in Panama.
US
Another corporate pivot where a cigarette manufacturer is turning to something much more useful. The makers of Camel, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall cigarettes is turning its attention to the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
British American Tobacco announced that their biotech subsidiary, Kentucky BioProcessing, is working on a possible vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus that, they claim, could be cultured in lab-grown plants closely related to tobacco.
The biotech firm, which helped develop an experimental Ebola treatment in 2014, is one of dozens of companies around the world racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.
The development of vaccines typically takes years, but scientists and government authorities are hoping to fast-track the process to prevent the second and third waves of outbreaks of the virus. Many experts caution that a vaccine is at least 18 months away.
UK
The UK government is facing growing pressure to ramp up coronavirus testing and restrictions on movement, as Britain reported its biggest daily increase in deaths. Some 2,352 virus patients died yesterday, up 563 in a day.
PM Boris Johnson, himself having tested positive and in isolation, says testing was “massively increasing” and it was “the way through” the pandemic.
Yesterday’s announcement marked the first time the UK has reported more than 500 deaths over 24 hours from Covid-19.
AUSTRALIA
A third death in Queensland overnight brought Australia’s national toll of coronavirus-related deaths to 23 as the CSIRO (Australia’s scientific research organisation) begins to trial two potential Covid-19 vaccines in Geelong, Victoria, where they are testing on ferrets before hopefully moving to human trials a few months later.
PHILIPPINES
Philippines awaits Chinese expert team as cases rise to more than 2,000. An Police lock up ‘curfew breakers’ in dog cage in Philippines.
SINGAPORE
Boom time for golf in Singapore with courses full; spending time outdoors seen as ‘safe’
INDONESIA
Indonesia declares health emergency. President Joko Widodo announces $24.7 billion package to minimise virus’ impact
VIETNAM
Vietnam has announced a national lockdown to fight COVID-19, with nearly 100 million people ordered not to go outside except for food and medical needs. And the state-run Vietnam News Agency stopped printing English-language newspaper until April 15, after one of its reporters tested positive for Covid-19
MALAYSIA
The Malaysian government urged women to ‘dress up and stop nagging husbands’ during lockdown, then apologises for post.
Stay up to date with all the latest news at Covid-19 coronavirus. And here is the latest Thailand News Today daily update…Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 1771, two more deaths
Thailand now has 1771 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 120 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 2 more patients dying.The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made the announcement this morning (April 1). The cases are divided into three groups…
The first group of 51 are connected to cluster cases. One person joins the “boxing match cluster,” 11 had worked at or visited entertainment venues, one had attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia, and 38 had had close contact with other confirmed cases.
The second group is made up 39 people, of whom 23 recently returned from overseas (6 Thais and 2 foreigners from travelling, and 16 who attended a religious ceremony in Indonesia). 14 were working in crowded areas or had close contact with foreigners, and one medical staff.
The path of infection for third group, of 30, is being investigated.
The deaths were of a 79 year old man who had diabetes and chronic kidney disease, who contracted the virus after attending a wedding in Malaysia, and a 58 year old businessman who recently returned from England.
As of today 1,429 patients are under treatment, of whom 23 are in critical condition. 342 have recovered and been discharged. There has now been 12 deaths in Thailand.
Of the total cases, 1,500 are Thais and 271 foreigners. Globally, there are more than 860,000 confirmed cases and around 42,000 deaths.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket records 7 new cases, total 69 (Tuesday)
The southern island of Phuket, closed to land and sea, and inter-provincial public transport yesterday to stem the spread of the disease, has reported 7 new cases today (Tuesday). It brings the total in Phuket to 69 confirmed cases. Details of today’s new cases are as follows…
Case 63: An Australian man, aged 69, a manager at a Khao Lak hotel. He fell sick on March 24, and 40 contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 64: A 26 year old Thai woman with a history history of visiting the Bangla entertainment area of Phuket’s Patong district. She became sick on March 19, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 65: The 37 year old Canadian wife of confirmed Case 54. Both are teachers at an international school in Phuket. She fell sick on March 24, 1 person is considered at high risk.
Case 66: The 2 year old Canadian son of cases 54 and 65. He became sick on March 28, 3 contacts are considered at risk.
Case 67: The 4 year old Canadian daughter of cases 54 and 65, who became sick on March 28. 3 people who had close contact are considered to be at high risk.
Case 68: A Thai woman, aged 27, who is a yoga teacher with a history of close contact with foreigners, she got sick on March 25. 2 contacts are considered to be at high risk.
Case 69: A 34 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel. He had close contact with many tourists and became sick on March 27. 21 contacts are at high risk.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Bangkok, Phuket order convenience stores closed overnight to battle virus
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases will peak in mid-April: WHO
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
DSI Thailand tells 100 officers to self quarantine after an officer contracts Covid-19
Thailand confirms 104 new coronavirus cases (Thursday)
Phuket rooftop party busted, drugs seized
Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province
Phuket reports 12 new coronavirus cases, all from Patong
Thailand’s food delivery services are booming
Thai banks report they can handle the impacts of the virus
Panama’s separation of the sexes to fight coronavirus
Tiger kills, eats man in Nakhon Ratchasima
70% of Thais follow social distancing guidelines, 80% or more needed
Yala authorities fear locals Muslims will ignore Friday prayer ban
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket airport to ban flights April 10-30 over virus fears
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Gambling wife arrested after husband calls police in Nakhon Ratchasima
- Bangkok3 days ago
Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue
- Crime3 days ago
Former US gangster arrested after Chon Buri 7-11 robbery
- Business2 days ago
30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Chiang Mai chokes as fires rage in the north of Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
14 million Thai’s crash online registration for 5,000 baht cash handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Coronavirus rumour prompts prison riot, some prisoners escape