Digital Health Pass for Covid-19 safety rolling out now

PHOTO: The Digital Health Pass is hoped to be in full effect by next month.

The Public Health Ministry has launched the Digital Health Pass through the Mor Prom app and it will likely become a part of everyday life in Thailand. All residents in Thailand are encouraged to download it right away, though there have been some problems already. But the Thai government is pushing ahead with the hopes of creating Covid-free zones across Thailand by October 1.

The pass includes a person’s proof of vaccination, details of their most recent Covid-19 test, and their antibody readings. This key information will then be quick and easy for businesses and services to verify the Covid-19 safety status of the pass holder. Airlines like Air Asia X, Bangkok Airways, Lion Air, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile, and Thai Viet Jet are already using it as of September 8. Soon restaurants, salons, gyms, spas and more may adopt them to verify their customers.

The Digital Health Pass is for anyone who has been tested at an official venue or has been fully vaccinated. The Mor Prom app only accepts 13-digit Thai IDs currently, so expats can’t register yet, and others have complained that even though they have been fully vaccinated, they have been unable to get the Digital Health Pass. Those with problems accessing their pass are advised to contact the testing or vaccination site.

Now that 12.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, and 15 million more are on their way to full vaccination having received at least 1 vaccine, the Public Health Ministry’s plan to start to reopen things safely and get life back to normal is to use the Digital Health Pass to create safe zones, even in the dark red provinces.

Businesses will create the Covid-free bubble by having all their staff fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19, and required to take weekly Covid-19 antigen test kits. Customers will use their Digital Health Pass to verify that they meet those same requirements.

The Thai Restaurants and Street Food Association has objected to the plan though, pointing out that not nearly enough of the population has been vaccinated, nor is there enough time before the proposed October 1 start date to get people inoculated. Even restaurant staffs average about 70% vaccination rate.

Still the government is pushing forward with the Digital Health Pass plan, emulating countries like France and Italy that have similar passes to verify people’s Covid-19 health status and keep venues safe from outbreaks.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

