Connect with us

Thailand

Mor Prom app to be used as a Digital Health Pass for travel

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

To coordinate and ease air travel for those who have been full vaccinated, the Ministry of Public Health announced plans to launch an air travel platform as part of the Mor Prom Line app. Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha chaired a meeting to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation, taking the first steps to develop the addition to the Mor Prom app that has been used to sign up for vaccines, track second jab appointments, and receive proof of vaccination through the Line app.

The plan is to use More Prom to display a digital health pass that would include vaccination status as well as details of past Covid-19 infections and recent RT-PCR tests and even antigen test kits. The passes would be valid for up to 3 years.

The goal is to create the system and eventually evolve it into a National Health Platform. Officials vow that personal privacy will be kept at the forefront of development while creating a system to aid public health safety for everyone.

There has been some concern about people reporting that their vaccine information is not showing up in the Mor Prom system now, creating doubt in the competence of the system to be expanded into a travel verification system. The Deputy Minister assured that only about 3% of vaccinated people have experienced an issue with this.

While all data is supposed to be updated in real-time, the Public Health Ministry says that the missing data is still being uploaded into the system. With health officials proclaiming that 35 million people have now been vaccinated, it is worth noting that 3% is over 1 million vaccinated people whose data is not in the Mor Prom system.

The ministry advises that those who have been vaccinated and find their information is missing in the Mor Prom app contact the ministry directly within the app. They hope to have all information current before the launch of the air travel expansion.

The memorandum for the digital health passes for travel was cosigned by relevant officials to Covid-19 health and travel including the president of the Thai Airline Association, the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, and the Permanent Secretary for Public Health.

SOURCE: National News Bureau Of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Mor Prom app to be used as a Digital Health Pass for travel
Phuket2 hours ago

Saliva Covid-19 test kits not accepted for entry into Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Legal action against the Thai PM? Mixing Vaccines | Thailand News Today | September 8
Sponsored5 hours ago

Secure your future and protect your health with cancer insurance

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Alex Albon will return to Formula 1 alongside Nicholas Latifi
Myanmar3 hours ago

NUG announces defensive war to battle Myanmar coup forces
Thailand4 hours ago

Rescued Chiang Mai child doing better, still needs time to heal, says doctor
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

New disease control law planned to replace Emergency Decree, Covid task force to change
World5 hours ago

Officials mull rehabilitation over incarceration for drug offences following fire at Indonesian prison
Thailand6 hours ago

A salute to the comments section by Jay and Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 9
Thailand6 hours ago

Phuket officials keeping an eye out for crocodile, possibly a water monitor lizard
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new cases; provincial totals
Chiang Mai7 hours ago

Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Thailand7 hours ago

Kitchen in Phitsanulok home plunges into river trapping homeowner
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket police raid gambling den in Wichit, arrest 15 people
Thailand8 hours ago

Landslide in Chaiyaphum partially destroys temple isolation centre while patients are away
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending