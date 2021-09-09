Mor Prom app to be used as a Digital Health Pass for travel

To coordinate and ease air travel for those who have been full vaccinated, the Ministry of Public Health announced plans to launch an air travel platform as part of the Mor Prom Line app. Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha chaired a meeting to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation, taking the first steps to develop the addition to the Mor Prom app that has been used to sign up for vaccines, track second jab appointments, and receive proof of vaccination through the Line app.

The plan is to use More Prom to display a digital health pass that would include vaccination status as well as details of past Covid-19 infections and recent RT-PCR tests and even antigen test kits. The passes would be valid for up to 3 years.

The goal is to create the system and eventually evolve it into a National Health Platform. Officials vow that personal privacy will be kept at the forefront of development while creating a system to aid public health safety for everyone.

There has been some concern about people reporting that their vaccine information is not showing up in the Mor Prom system now, creating doubt in the competence of the system to be expanded into a travel verification system. The Deputy Minister assured that only about 3% of vaccinated people have experienced an issue with this.

While all data is supposed to be updated in real-time, the Public Health Ministry says that the missing data is still being uploaded into the system. With health officials proclaiming that 35 million people have now been vaccinated, it is worth noting that 3% is over 1 million vaccinated people whose data is not in the Mor Prom system.

The ministry advises that those who have been vaccinated and find their information is missing in the Mor Prom app contact the ministry directly within the app. They hope to have all information current before the launch of the air travel expansion.

The memorandum for the digital health passes for travel was cosigned by relevant officials to Covid-19 health and travel including the president of the Thai Airline Association, the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, and the Permanent Secretary for Public Health.

SOURCE: National News Bureau Of Thailand

