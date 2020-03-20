image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: bangkokpost.com
    • follow us in feedly

Yesterday, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road, the prosecutor of the Economic and Resource ‘Litigation 2’ filed 7 lawsuits with the court for selling masks at an unreasonably high price. The 7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the out break of the Coronavirus.

The defendants’ testimony has been examined and all the defendants have pleaded guilty. The court saw that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Coivid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks.

“It is appropriate to punish all five now.”

The court filed all 5 penalties…

  1. Ms. Umaphon possession of masks and sold over 4,000 pieces. The court sentenced 3 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted the penalty by half and imprisonment for 1 year 6 months.
  2. Miss Tawao in possession of 750 masks, sentenced to 2 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty therefore commuted the punishment by half to 1 year imprisonment.
  3. Miss. Nam Fon, in possession of 125 masks, sentenced to 1 year in prison, however defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted half the penalty, the court commuted the sentence for 6 months.
  4. Mr. Pongphan, in possession of 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 6 month in prison.
  5. Ms. Napha Isara in possession are 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 1 year in prison.

The penalties for all 5 defendants shall be effective immediately without waiting for parole.

For the 6th defendant, Mrs. Tassaphon, who had 50 masks, and the 7th defendant Ms. Nisara, who has 8 masks, the court sentenced each with 1 year of imprisonment and fined them 50,000 baht. The two defendants pleaded guilty, so the court reduced the penalties by 50%.

SOURCE: Siamrath

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Culture clash over foreigners’ refusal to wear face masks

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Culture clash over foreigners’ refusal to wear face masks | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

With the rapid rise of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand, more than tripling in the space of a week, a culture clash previously seen in China, is rearing its head in the Land of Smiles. While Thais, even in areas with no infections, consider face masks obligatory and a sign of concern for the welfare of others, many visitors and expats from Western nations shun them. Doctors in Western countries have urged their citizens not to hoard masks or even wear them unless already sick, but to save them for health workers, saying they aren’t helpful and most people are not wearing them properly anyway.

Many Asian doctors have the opposite advice, encouraging the public to wear masks, contradicting Western doctors and claiming that failure to wear them helps spread the virus. China in particular has driven this message strongly to Thai authorities.

China has shown proven results in fighting the virus, and Chinese officials have stated publicly that mandatory masks helped drive this. Masks are sold out at many locations and long lines have been seen across Thailand.

Whichever doctors and advice you follow, the situation has begun to cause tension in Thailand and is likely to get worse as thousands of foreigners decline to wear masks, while thousands of Thai’s grow angry with foreigners and believe they’re spreading the virus by not wearing one.

In Hong Kong, public shaming became normal for expats and tourists seen in public without masks and the hashtag, #weara*******mask went viral, with millions of shares. Hong Kong citizens also strongly believe masks helped stop the virus in the territory and control it better than most. The majority of Thais appear to agree. Photos of foreigners not wearing masks have begun to be shared on social media prompting many to don masks to avoid a cultural conflict, regardless of beliefs on their effectiveness.

Thailand’s volatile public health minister Anutin Chavarnakul made headlines last month when he said on television that foreigners who won’t wear facemasks “should be kicked out” of the country.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Sanook/scmp.com/ bangkokpost.com

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthi Pattiyakul, posted on his Facebook, revealing that Bangkok is in its “deep cleaning phase” and all 50 districts will be affected. Focusing on the ground and public seating, authorities will first use disinfectant sprays to spray down everything then use a wipe with at least 70% alcohol to minimise any potential Covid-19 threats. This will continue until the Coronavirus situations in Thailand has improved.

Day and night - Bangkok deep cleaning phase | News by The Thaiger

The deputy governor says…

“The bus stops will be deep cleaned 2 times a day at 2pm and 9pm and all BTS stations will be deep cleaned 4 times a day during 5.30-6am, 10.30-11am,3.30-4pm, and from 8.30-9pm. All trains will then be disinfected again after BTS shuts down for the night.”

“This will continue until the Covid-19 situation improves. The public workers are angels of Bangkok, every single one of them across the 50 districts. They will continue to clean all public areas all day, no small spots will be missed such as the staircase handles on the bridges, the bus stops, public walkways and chairs.

Day and night - Bangkok deep cleaning phase | News by The Thaiger

Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong has ordered the Royal Thai Army Chemical Department to disinfect all public areas that may be in risk of the Covid-19. This includes nightclubs, bars, malls, and tourist areas.

Areas affected includes Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan, Rachaprasong Road, China Town, and other areas in Bangkok City.

The disinfectant used is Benzalkonium Chloride known as Sanisol 0.05%. This disinfectant has proven to effectively kill the Novel Coronavirus.

Day and night - Bangkok deep cleaning phase | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last “at least a year”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last “at least a year” | The Thaiger

“Thailand’s population will face the impact of the coronavirus for at least a year, it is the time to unite, not pointing fingers and we will go through it together.”

The Government House compound in Bangkok has been ‘sanitised’ after a security officer for Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Uttama himself has been in self-isolation since Wednesday when the aide was confirmed as a newly infected patient.

Workers sprayed disinfectant throughout the compound, concentrating on the command building where the aide accompanied Uttama to a regular Tuesday Cabinet meeting. The officer says he did not share the minister’s vehicle.

Uttama is the most senior government official to go into self-isolation to date, and is still waiting for his coronavirus test results. The weekly Cabinet meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. All officials who worked at Government House on Tuesday have been ordered to have health checks, and everyone who came to close contact with the security officer ordered to take self-isolation at home for 14 days.

Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last

PHOTO: Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana – TNA

Yesterday morning the Army’s Chemical Department began disinfecting Bangkok’s city streets in an attempt to fight the spread of the virus in the Thailand capital. A spokesman said it would continue the cleanup, focusing on train stations, handrails, bus stops and other areas at high risk of contagion every night until at least March 31.

Meanwhile, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with a team of medical experts again yesterday to assess the progress of disease control efforts.

Government House sanitised, coronavirus impact to last

FILE PHOTO

The government’s Covid-19 taskforce held a media briefing yesterday to reiterate its efforts to slow down the outbreak. New measures were announced earlier in the week.

Today, the government announced 50 new cases in the Kingdom, bringing the total to 322. Read more HERE.

SOURCE: TNA | TNA

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก4 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending