Connect with us

Coronavirus World

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/outtacontext

As the Delta variant prompts a new wave of infections in the US, fully vaccinated Americans are running out of patience with fellow citizens who refuse to be inoculated. The issue of vaccine hesitancy, driven by factors such as conspiracy theories and mistrust of the government, could lead to restrictions being re-imposed, rather than the return to normality people are desperate for.

Speaking to AFP, 58 year old healthcare administrator Alethea Reed has slammed those who refuse to be vaccinated.

“It’s almost like they don’t care about the rest of the world. They’re being selfish and self-centred.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has already advised vaccinated people to return to wearing face masks as Delta cases rise, prompting a backlash against the unvaccinated. Just over 60% of American adults are fully vaccinated, but experts say this needs to be as high as 85 or 90% to effectively control the virus.

According to the AFP report, up to now, efforts have been focused on alleviating the concerns of anti-vaxxers, as well as making vaccines widely available and easy to get, and boosting demand by offering prize draws and other incentives to those who got vaccinated. Now however, patience is running out.

President Joe Biden has already said that all government workers will need to get vaccinated or face regular testing and mandatory mask-wearing. He has also pledged to do more to increase vaccination rates, including the introduction of paid vaccine leave.

Meanwhile, across the country, doctors who thought they’d seen the last of hospitalised Covid patients are pleading with people to get the vaccine. In Alabama, which has seen a surge in infections, a Facebook post from medic Brytney Cobia has gone viral.

“One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

SOURCE: AFP

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus World52 seconds ago

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Coronavirus (Covid-19)52 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket8 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Sponsored19 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Koh Samui16 hours ago

Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Best of17 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Thailand18 hours ago

Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Drugs18 hours ago

Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Anonymous “Dr Sandy” says pray the Covid situation gets better
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket20 hours ago

Phuket governor eyes construction camps for stricter Covid measures
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending