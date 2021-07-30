Coronavirus World
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
As the Delta variant prompts a new wave of infections in the US, fully vaccinated Americans are running out of patience with fellow citizens who refuse to be inoculated. The issue of vaccine hesitancy, driven by factors such as conspiracy theories and mistrust of the government, could lead to restrictions being re-imposed, rather than the return to normality people are desperate for.
Speaking to AFP, 58 year old healthcare administrator Alethea Reed has slammed those who refuse to be vaccinated.
“It’s almost like they don’t care about the rest of the world. They’re being selfish and self-centred.”
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has already advised vaccinated people to return to wearing face masks as Delta cases rise, prompting a backlash against the unvaccinated. Just over 60% of American adults are fully vaccinated, but experts say this needs to be as high as 85 or 90% to effectively control the virus.
According to the AFP report, up to now, efforts have been focused on alleviating the concerns of anti-vaxxers, as well as making vaccines widely available and easy to get, and boosting demand by offering prize draws and other incentives to those who got vaccinated. Now however, patience is running out.
President Joe Biden has already said that all government workers will need to get vaccinated or face regular testing and mandatory mask-wearing. He has also pledged to do more to increase vaccination rates, including the introduction of paid vaccine leave.
Meanwhile, across the country, doctors who thought they’d seen the last of hospitalised Covid patients are pleading with people to get the vaccine. In Alabama, which has seen a surge in infections, a Facebook post from medic Brytney Cobia has gone viral.
“One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
SOURCE: AFP
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Anonymous “Dr Sandy” says pray the Covid situation gets better
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket governor eyes construction camps for stricter Covid measures
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most