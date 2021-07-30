Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

17,345 new Covid-19 cases and 117 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 549,512 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases reported today, 681 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Other updates…

  • Hundreds of people in Koh Samui were tested for Covid-19 following an outbreak linked to the Black Bamboo Club in Chaweng where 16 people tested positive. Some reports say more cases linked to the club have been detected.
  • Thai-American US Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that the US government plans to provide 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, according to the Thai government’s news bureau. The US has already sent 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Thailand as part of its global immunisation effort.
  • The traditional herbal medicine Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) has been approved by the Thai Cabinet to treat asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.
  • Sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Station are being converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Dozens of other isolation centres are opening up as hospitals in the capital are at capacity.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket7 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Sponsored18 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Koh Samui15 hours ago

Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Thailand15 hours ago

Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of16 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Thailand17 hours ago

Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Drugs17 hours ago

Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Anonymous “Dr Sandy” says pray the Covid situation gets better
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket19 hours ago

Phuket governor eyes construction camps for stricter Covid measures
Best of20 hours ago

Top 5 spas in Chiang Mai
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending