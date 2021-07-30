Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths

17,345 new Covid-19 cases and 117 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 549,512 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases reported today, 681 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Other updates…

Hundreds of people in Koh Samui were tested for Covid-19 following an outbreak linked to the Black Bamboo Club in Chaweng where 16 people tested positive. Some reports say more cases linked to the club have been detected.

Thai-American US Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that the US government plans to provide 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, according to the Thai government’s news bureau. The US has already sent 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Thailand as part of its global immunisation effort.

The traditional herbal medicine Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) has been approved by the Thai Cabinet to treat asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

Sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Station are being converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Dozens of other isolation centres are opening up as hospitals in the capital are at capacity.

