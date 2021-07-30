Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
17,345 new Covid-19 cases and 117 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 549,512 confirmed Covid-19 infections.
Out of the new cases reported today, 681 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.
More information will be released this afternoon.
Other updates…
- Hundreds of people in Koh Samui were tested for Covid-19 following an outbreak linked to the Black Bamboo Club in Chaweng where 16 people tested positive. Some reports say more cases linked to the club have been detected.
- Thai-American US Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that the US government plans to provide 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, according to the Thai government’s news bureau. The US has already sent 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Thailand as part of its global immunisation effort.
- The traditional herbal medicine Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) has been approved by the Thai Cabinet to treat asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.
- Sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Station are being converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Dozens of other isolation centres are opening up as hospitals in the capital are at capacity.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Anonymous “Dr Sandy” says pray the Covid situation gets better
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket governor eyes construction camps for stricter Covid measures
Top 5 spas in Chiang Mai
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events4 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most