Coronavirus Vaccines
Government to allow private sector to import 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on the private sector to import 20 – 25 million alternative Covid-19 vaccines, expected to arrive during the third quarter of this year. With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in the Kingdom and daily new infections topping 20,000, the government is paving the way for the private sector to import vaccines without the involvement of government agencies.
Nation Thailand reports that the PM has created a working group and assigned a number of private companies to import the Sputnik V and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to provide a much-needed boost to vaccination efforts. So far, just 6% of the population has been vaccinated through the government rollout.
Until now, all Covid-19 vaccines have had to be imported through government ministries and agencies, such as the Department of Disease Control, the National Vaccine Institute, and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. A dearth of vaccines has led to fierce criticism of the PM and his administration, as infections continue to surge in Thailand’s worst wave since the start of the pandemic. The government has been slammed for relying almost solely on China’s Sinovac vaccine and locally-produced doses of AstraZeneca. Studies have shown that Sinovac’s efficacy is lowered against the Delta variant, while delays and shortages have dogged local production of AstraZeneca.
According to the Nation Thailand report, a senior hospital executive has welcomed the decision to allow the private sector to import vaccines without red tape or the need for a government middle-man. He adds that vaccines already registered in Thailand, such as Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, can be imported more quickly. While Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is not yet registered in the Kingdom, registration is expected imminently.
Meanwhile, 3.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been ordered through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation – bad news for those who booked and paid for one of 9.23 million doses at private hospitals. The reduction in the number of doses ordered by the GPO means 50% of paying customers will need to be refunded.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Government to allow private sector to import 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Survey shows nearly half of Thai businesses except return to normality in early 2022
Thailand’s top 10 golf resorts
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Provincial hospitals treating nearly 100,000 Covid-19 patients from Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases and 191 deaths
Environmental groups urge government to ban the import of plastic waste
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Songkhla beach party sees 61 arrested violating Covid-19 rules
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Moderna effectiveness drops just 1% in 6 months
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponising Covid-19
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia3 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Phuket14 hours ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Bangkok4 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”