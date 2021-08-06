Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Provincial hospitals treating nearly 100,000 Covid-19 patients from Bangkok
Thailand’s provincial hospitals are treating nearly 100,000 Covid-19 patients who have been transferred out of Bangkok. Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong from the Ministry of Public Health says many Bangkok residents who test positive for the virus are opting to travel to their home provinces for treatment, with 94,664 having done so to date. He says that so far, hospitals in the provinces are coping with the increase in patient numbers.
“Due to the increasing number of imported cases (Covid-19 patients transferred to the provinces), we have seen an 80% occupancy rate for beds at hospitals in the central and eastern regions. At the national level, 156,189 beds or 73.49% of all hospital beds, excluding those in Bangkok, are already occupied. The situation is under control as we still have 41,185 beds available right now. We also have sufficient medical staff and equipment for patients at provincial hospitals.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Covid-19 patients who want to return to their home province for treatment must contact the local healthcare facility before travel, to ensure there is space available. If they can be accommodated, officials will arrange their transfer out of Bangkok. Thongchai says provincial hospitals are increasing the number of beds they have available, while community hospitals are being adapted to treat Covid-19 patients.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says a specially-formed team is delivering healthcare kits to Covid-19 patients who are home-isolating in Bangkok. Around 100,000 patients are reported to be carrying out home isolation in the capital. The programme allows asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms to isolate in their homes until they test negative, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds in the capital. They will receive medical kits containing paracetamol, a thermometer, surgical masks, an oxygen pulse fingertip oximeter, hand sanitiser, and herbal medicine.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Provincial hospitals treating nearly 100,000 Covid-19 patients from Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases and 191 deaths
Environmental groups urge government to ban the import of plastic waste
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Songkhla beach party sees 61 arrested violating Covid-19 rules
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Moderna effectiveness drops just 1% in 6 months
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponising Covid-19
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
Child pornography group run by Suphan Buri couple busted
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia3 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok4 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Phuket13 hours ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Business4 days ago
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue