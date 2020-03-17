image
image
Connect with us

Asia

Malaysia closes its borders

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Malaysia closes its borders | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A shopper takes a picture at an empty shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur yesterday - Vincent Thian, AP
    • follow us in feedly

The government of Malaysia announced yesterday it is shutting its borders to travellers, restricting domestic movement, closing schools and universities and ordering most businesses closed after the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases climbed yesterday to the highest in Southeast Asia. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin made a nationally televised speech announcing the measures, which will be in force beginning tomorrow until March 31.

Malaysia yesterday confirmed a daily jump of 125 cases to 553, well over half of them linked to an Islamic gathering attended by around 16,000 people, including 1,500 from outside Malaysia.

Schools and universities will be shuttered, as will government offices and private business (except those providing essential services). Foreigners will not be allowed to enter or leave the country.

“These actions must be taken by the government to stem the spread of the pandemic that may take the lives of our country’s people.”

Malaysia closes its borders | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Reuters

So far, 338 of Malaysia’s cases have been linked to the religious gatherings at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur which ran from Feb 28 to March 1. Malaysia’s health minister says that of the 14,500 Malaysians who attended the event, just 7000 have come forward for testing, despite repeated pleas from government and religious leaders.

The gathering has been linked to cases in Singapore, Brunei and Cambodia.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days | The Thaiger

Such is the speed of the news cycle at the moment, we can hardly keep up with the updates and changes in the ongoing reactions by the Thai government to the Covid-19 story. This morning the Thai PM was ‘thinking’ about closing down bars and entertainment venues, now it’s actually happened, but only in and around Bangkok.

The Cabinet has approved a temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday). The government says they are stepping up measures to stem the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

Affected venues include movie theatres, bars and traditional massage parlours. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the resolution did not amount to putting the city or the country on lockdown as it did not restrict the movement of people.

“It only affects places of mass gatherings.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday | The Thaiger

Sunday, 32 cases. Monday 33 cases. Now another 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. Thailand now has a confirmed total of 177 cases according to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai.

As reported in ‘Thailand News Today‘ yesterday, a boxing stadium, north east of the Bangkok city centre, has been the source of new cases with hundreds of people being chased for testing after coming into contact with a number of contaminants. The contaminants were all linked to one of the managers at the stadium, Thai celebrity Matthew Deane.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a boxing match at the Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. Other cases are related to Thais which had been working closely with foreigners.

70-80% of the cases have been recorded in Bangkok, according to the spokesman, without providing any details of other locations around the country.

41 patients, identified in Thailand, have fully recovered. One person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus in January.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans

Anukul

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai City News

On March 15, Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakil says he will ask the Covid-19 outbreak management committee to close all entertainment venues nationwide. Other measures include declaring additional disease areas and banning activities involving mass gatherings to prevent cluster infections involving people drinking together in pubs.

The measure has been submitted to the national Covid-19 prevention committee led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and will be implemented under the Communicable Disease Act and the National Administration Act.

Yesterday, after owners of Chiang Mai’s entertainment venues received the new updates on the proposed ‘lockdown’, they came out against the Public Health minister’s plan to close entertainment venues. One of the owners in the province says he doesn’t agree with the measure because it would heavily impact the business.

“The government should come up with better solutions and prevention methods.”

During the period following the Covid-19 outbreak, more than half of the customers to his entertainment venue disappeared, “which is causing his business severe trouble”.

The business owner’s name was not published.

Warning the government, the man said… “if the government confirms the shutdown of all venues, around 10,000 people will lose their jobs. With multiple entertainment venues such as pubs, bars, karaoke shops, and restaurants, Chiang Mai has 10,000 people working in these facilities. If the government shuts them down, owners will cooperate, but it is inevitable that the 10,000 will lose their jobs.”

He said they have already followed the Public Health Ministry guidelines, also checking the temperature of customers before entering.

“If anyone was found to have temperature of 37.5 celsius or more, they would be prohibited from entering.”

Note: Zoe in Yellow, a bar in Chiang Mai, have asked us to add to this article that the picture that was originally used with this article, which included the front of their premises, did not reflect their attitude to the content of the article. 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending