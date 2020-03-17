Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days | The Thaiger

TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.

The mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap posted in his Facebook last night at 8.50pm saying that a laboratory test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.

After confirmation of the virus, this event sent shockwaves through the local community due to the large number of socal activities he had attened in the past week.

The different functions that Kitti attended included…

March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.

March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.

March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.

March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.

March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.

March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.

March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.

He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.

Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him, to check their health and comply strictly with the advice of the Public Health Ministry, by either entering home quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that Army special advisor General Nathaporn Srisawat said today that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital.

“However, the patient has no fever and his lungs are normal, adding that all members of his family had been observed at home and is in quarantine for 14 days. General Nathaporn also said that the army has traced 36 people who were in close contact with Major General Rachit in the past 14 days and confined them to their residences for observation. 60 other people have also been quarantined.”

SOURCE: thaipbsworld / Bangkok Post