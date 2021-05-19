Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 3,394 new infections, provincial totals
3,394 new Covid-19 cases and 29 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, raising the culumative count since the start of the pandemic last year to 116,948 confirmed infections and the death toll to 678.
Out of the 3,394 new cases, 1,498 were detected in prisons. Thousands of inmates in at least 12 prisons in Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are now 41,903 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says many of the recent infections involve those in crowded communities or worker camps. He says the virus is often spread among family members who eat together and use the same utensils.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 876 new cases. There are now 34 Covid-19 clusters in the capital. Natapanu says health officials are rolling out active case finding campaigns. Out of 300,000 tested through the active case finding, 3% have been positive for Covid-19, he says.
Little information was reported today about the new Covid-related fatalities. Most patients who died while infected with the coronavirus had underlying health conditions.
Vaccines…
So far, 859,872 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The CCSA aims to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in the next 2 months. Nationwide, the Thai government has set a goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|876
|29,534
|Samut Prakan
|153
|4,482
|Nonthaburi
|130
|4,887
|Pathum Thani
|119
|2,586
|Phetchaburi
|76
|721
|Samut Sakhon
|57
|1,987
|Songkhla
|46
|1,087
|Chon Buri
|39
|3,807
|Chanthaburi
|32
|669
|Rayong
|25
|637

Thai company offers travel packages to the US with Covid-19 vaccine included
With the recent wave of Covid-19 hitting record highs and increasing the demand for vaccines, some Thais are looking to get inoculated overseas. There are now tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination.
The company Unithai Trip is now advertising trips from Thailand to the United States that include a Covid-19 vaccine. Starting at $2,300 USD, travellers can go on a 10-day organised trip to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. During their trip, travellers would be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
A few travellers have already left on their trip. The tour company’s managing director Rachphol Yamsaeng, who also went to the US for a vaccination, says hundreds have been interested, but most who call do not have a US visa.
Many have criticised the Thai government, saying the rollout of vaccinations has been too slow. Since late February, around 780,000 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.
Rachphol says many Thais don’t want to wait any longer for a vaccine. If they can afford to travel and get the vaccine elsewhere, they will, he says. Many travellers who have booked a Covid-19 vaccine trip through Unithai Trip are families.
Prices per person range from $2,300 USD to $3,700 USD depending on the number of people. Rachphol says “We take care of everything from start to finish” including accomodation, transport, and entry fees to attractions.
According to CNA, the US has become a popular destination for Thais who are looking to get inoculated overseas. Many states have administered Covid-19 vaccines to those who do not live in the area including New York City. The city’s government announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to tourists as a “souvenir to bring home with them.”
SOURCE: CNA

Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
Phuket’s mass Covid-19 vaccination program has kicked off again, with the goal of administering 14,000 shots a day to see 70% of the province’s population vaccinated by July 1. The Vachira Phuket Hospital Director says 85,000 of the 200,000 Sinovac vaccine doses for May have already arrived, with 115,000 doses more scheduled to arrive today.
Up to last weekend only 22% of the local population had been vaccinated.
(We know you’re getting your calculators out)
The Phuket News reports that the director of the hospital in Phuket Town says that 200,000 doses will be provided from May 18 to May 28 as the first injections for the vaccine. But he says the goal of 14,000vaccinations per day is challenging for medical staff.
He says the first rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Phuket will begin early next month. Then, another mass-vaccination window will start from June 15 for those receiving their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.
Officials say another vaccination centre has been set up at the Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road, bringing the total amount of centres to 6.
According to The Phuket News, the X-Terminal building at Phuket International Airport, Jungceylon Shopping Centre in Patong, Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, the Phuket Orchid Resort in Karon and the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin are the other locations designated for the program.
The director is urging people to come prepared and on time with their ID cards, a pen, short sleeve shirts, and mobile phones showing the SMS appointment to help speed up the inoculations.
The Phuket Tourist Association says the amount of those registering for vaccines is going to increase to 300,000 over the next few days, reminding people to have patience for 42 more days.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the shameful inmate toll out of the equation, and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
SOURCE: The Phuket News

Monks, police, health dept help Chon Buri Covid-19 success
Covid-19 infections have decreased significantly in Chon Buri province which was recently downgraded from the highest Covid-19 restriction zone, but what was the key to their success? Law enforcement and public health officials each have their own opinion, but a group of Buddhist monks that hosted a massive prayer session believe that they successfully prayed away the Coronavirus.
After receiving proper permissions and implementing strict Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing, over a hundred monks gathered in prayer activities at Wat Chai in South Pattaya. The event was meant to ward off Covid-19 infections through prayer, but also to help motivate the strongly Buddhist Thai people. Leaders of the prayers believe that the ceremony brought good karma and good luck to Pattaya City and Chon Buri province and was instrumental in the decline of Covid-19 in the area.
While the prayer group may have been an inspiration for residents, Pattaya City law enforcement had a different theory on why Coronavirus infections decreased. They believe their work in enforcing strict health and safety guidelines was the driving force behind the area’s success. Police closed entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants with drinking and stopped people from gathering on the beaches and in private homes, reducing the outbreak by curbing locations that normally drew a crowd where Covid-19 could easily spread.
Police have made multiple arrests during the past few weeks for people violating these strict bans, drawing frustration from critics angry at very small private functions and even beach gatherings of only a few people being broken up. But law enforcement believes the daily reminders and strict policing under threat of harsh penalty has hampered the ability of Covid-19 to spread.
From another perspective, officials from the Chon Buri Public Health Department believe that the province’s success in reducing Covid-19 infections comes from citizens working together to participate in health and safety measures. People wearing masks and socially distancing, avoiding crowds, following guidelines, even working from home when possible have helped to wrangle in Coronavirus spread.
Thousands of Covid-19 in Chon Buri tests every day focusing on high-risk sectors like public transportation, shopping centers, construction sites, and areas where people work closely with the public have helped to identify and isolate new cases. Mass vaccination is planned to begin tomorrow in hopes of reaching herd immunity by vaccinating 70% of the community before reopening international borders in October.
They say when all you have is a hammer every problem looks like a nail. The viewpoints and response to Covid-19 outbreaks in Chon Buri serves as a good example of different organisations each believing their work was the key to affecting positive change using the tools available to them.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
