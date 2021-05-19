Thai company offers travel packages to the US with Covid-19 vaccine included

With the recent wave of Covid-19 hitting record highs and increasing the demand for vaccines, some Thais are looking to get inoculated overseas. There are now tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination.

The company Unithai Trip is now advertising trips from Thailand to the United States that include a Covid-19 vaccine. Starting at $2,300 USD, travellers can go on a 10-day organised trip to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. During their trip, travellers would be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

A few travellers have already left on their trip. The tour company’s managing director Rachphol Yamsaeng, who also went to the US for a vaccination, says hundreds have been interested, but most who call do not have a US visa.

Many have criticised the Thai government, saying the rollout of vaccinations has been too slow. Since late February, around 780,000 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.

Rachphol says many Thais don’t want to wait any longer for a vaccine. If they can afford to travel and get the vaccine elsewhere, they will, he says. Many travellers who have booked a Covid-19 vaccine trip through Unithai Trip are families.

Prices per person range from $2,300 USD to $3,700 USD depending on the number of people. Rachphol says “We take care of everything from start to finish” including accomodation, transport, and entry fees to attractions.

According to CNA, the US has become a popular destination for Thais who are looking to get inoculated overseas. Many states have administered Covid-19 vaccines to those who do not live in the area including New York City. The city’s government announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to tourists as a “souvenir to bring home with them.”

SOURCE: CNA

