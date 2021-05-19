Tourism
Covid-19 delivers another brutal quarter for airlines
As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, airlines experienced another terrible quarter, with less passengers and less revenue year-over-year. The president of Bangkok Airways reported dismal numbers saying that the airline is adjusting its flight plans to try to match the depressed market. Only 151,900 travellers flew on Bangkok Airways in the first quarter of 2021, an 88.5% drop over last year’s figures. Flights were on average 58.8% full, even after the airline cut 85.6% of their flights compared to the first quarter of last year.
The beginning of 2020 had brought a loss for the airline of 339 million baht, but the first quarter of 2021 more than doubled that loss to 757 million baht. Revenue was down 78.8% compared to last year, with Bangkok Airways pulling in only 1.36 billion baht. But the airline used this decrease in flights to push ahead with a construction project to develop the U-Tapao airport in Pattaya and to build the Eastern City Airport after an international architectural design contest.
Bangkok Airways wasn’t alone in their struggle, with many airlines having a bad first quarter. Thai AirAsia reported similar losses, with a nearly identical 1.35 billion baht in revenue, which is 86% lower than the first quarter of last year. They reduced their fleet to just 61 planes, with a 78% fall in total passengers. Nearly a million people flew with Thai AirAsia, but even with reduced flights they only had a 66% occupancy on the average on the planes.
Their losses were also more than double, nearly triple, last year’s first quarter, increasing from 671 million baht to 1.87 billion baht. Thai AirAsia has planned a restructuring process to open up 6.825 billion baht to keep the airline solvent until the pandemic ends. They’re planning an IPO to raise 3.15 billion baht of that money on the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The airlines had been seeing an uptick in passengers toward the end of the quarter, with March bringing a 70% load factor as people were hopeful for vaccination rollout, Covid-19 infection subsiding, and tourism stimulus plans encouraging people to travel. But April brought the third wave of Covid-19, exponentially more infections and spread that covered the entire country. As a result, all progress was lost and the airlines expect that the second quarter of 2021 won’t be much better.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 3,394 new infections, provincial totals
3,394 new Covid-19 cases and 29 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, raising the culumative count since the start of the pandemic last year to 116,948 confirmed infections and the death toll to 678.
Out of the 3,394 new cases, 1,498 were detected in prisons. Thousands of inmates in at least 12 prisons in Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are now 41,903 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says many of the recent infections involve those in crowded communities or worker camps. He says the virus is often spread among family members who eat together and use the same utensils.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 876 new cases. There are now 34 Covid-19 clusters in the capital. Natapanu says health officials are rolling out active case finding campaigns. Out of 300,000 tested through the active case finding, 3% have been positive for Covid-19, he says.
Little information was reported today about the new Covid-related fatalities. Most patients who died while infected with the coronavirus had underlying health conditions.
Vaccines…
So far, 859,872 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The CCSA aims to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in the next 2 months. Nationwide, the Thai government has set a goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|876
|29,534
|Samut Prakan
|153
|4,482
|Nonthaburi
|130
|4,887
|Pathum Thani
|119
|2,586
|Phetchaburi
|76
|721
|Samut Sakhon
|57
|1,987
|Songkhla
|46
|1,087
|Chon Buri
|39
|3,807
|Chanthaburi
|32
|669
|Rayong
|25
|637
Thailand
Thai company offers travel packages to the US with Covid-19 vaccine included
With the recent wave of Covid-19 hitting record highs and increasing the demand for vaccines, some Thais are looking to get inoculated overseas. There are now tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination.
The company Unithai Trip is now advertising trips from Thailand to the United States that include a Covid-19 vaccine. Starting at $2,300 USD, travellers can go on a 10-day organised trip to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. During their trip, travellers would be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
A few travellers have already left on their trip. The tour company’s managing director Rachphol Yamsaeng, who also went to the US for a vaccination, says hundreds have been interested, but most who call do not have a US visa.
Many have criticised the Thai government, saying the rollout of vaccinations has been too slow. Since late February, around 780,000 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.
Rachphol says many Thais don’t want to wait any longer for a vaccine. If they can afford to travel and get the vaccine elsewhere, they will, he says. Many travellers who have booked a Covid-19 vaccine trip through Unithai Trip are families.
Prices per person range from $2,300 USD to $3,700 USD depending on the number of people. Rachphol says “We take care of everything from start to finish” including accomodation, transport, and entry fees to attractions.
According to CNA, the US has become a popular destination for Thais who are looking to get inoculated overseas. Many states have administered Covid-19 vaccines to those who do not live in the area including New York City. The city’s government announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to tourists as a “souvenir to bring home with them.”
SOURCE: CNA
Chon Buri
Chon Buri to start mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign tomorrow
A mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign is set to start in Chon Buri this week. Local health officials will administer 45,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to residents in the province tomorrow and Friday. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective.
Pattaya News notes that expats cannot yet register for a vaccine through the Chon Buri Health Office. Vaccines will first be administered to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those at high risk of a severe infection. Those in the tourism industry will also be included in this round of inoculations. Many healthcare workers and government officials in Chon Buri have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Out of the 45,000 doses of the vaccine, 20,000 will be for the Banglamung district, which includes Pattaya. Local officials are aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population in Pattaya to reach herd immunity and reopen the city to foreign tourists in October.
There was talk of allowing walk-in vaccinations, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tabled the idea for now due to concerns that vaccination sites could become crowded and run out of supplies.
The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. A mass vaccination campaign is now being rolled out in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, and officials have set a goal to vaccinate 5 million people in the capital by the end of July.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
