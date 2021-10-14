Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 14OCT Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 11,276 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +1,212 since yesterday, and 112 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +30 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,722,841 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,407 recoveries, a change of -581 from yesterday. There are now 107,925 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +757 from yesterday, including 2,890 in the ICU and 675 on ventilators.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 134 were found in correctional facilities, 677 were identified by community testing, and 10,413 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,209 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Today, Thailand passed 18,000 deaths from Covid-19 as today’s 112 deaths broke a 5 day streak of keeping Covid-19 fatalities under 100, bringing the total to 18,029 deaths.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

The latest vaccination data is from October 11, with just over 61 million total vaccines given in Thailand to date. Over 35 million people have received 1 vaccine and nearly 24 million people are fully vaccinated with 2 doses. Information is conflicting on thirrd vaccines, with figures of between 1.7 million and 2.1 million third booster shots administered.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 TOTALS

Provincial Covid-19 totals were released late today, but some notable changes: Chiang Mai surpassed Ang Thong and Maha Sarakham in total infections after 337 new cases today. Sa Keao overtook Phuket as the latter had only 59 new infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest it’s been in months. Phetchaburi surpassed Nakhon Si Thammarat after a big jump of 500 infections reported today.

Of the Sandbox reopenings, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga all saw significant drops in Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,094 🠗 383,632
2 Samut Prakan 381 🠗 117,333
4 Samut Sakhon 84 🠗 90,841
6 Nonthaburi 125 🠗 55,206
7 Pathum Thani 91 🠗 37,065
11 Nakhon Pathom 84 🠕 32,431
15 Ayutthaya 126 🠕 27,908
16 Saraburi 191 🠕 27,713
29 Lopburi 146 🠕 15,336
36 Suphan Buri 19 🠗 12,167
37 Nakhon Sawan 127 🠕 12,034
41 Ang Thong 42 🠕 10,315
43 Nakhon Nayok 68 🠕 9,780
44 Samut Songkhram 22 🠗 9,750
47 Phetchabun 51 🠗 8,997
50 Kamphaeng Phet 27 7,326
55 Sukhothai 94 🠕 5,614
56 Phitsanulok 37 🠗 5,358
59 Phichit 17 🠗 4,392
66 Uthai Thani 6 🠗 3,056
69 Sing Buri 0 🠗 2,734
73 Chai Nat 4 🠗 2,311

 

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 468 🠕 27,411
24 Ubon Ratchathani 282 🠕 17,681
25 Buriram 39 🠕 16,206
26 Surin 59 🠗 15,743
27 Sisaket 57 🠕 15,472
28 Udon Thani 75 🠗 15,346
31 Khon Kaen 290 🠕 15,171
35 Roi Et 101 🠕 12,204
42 Maha Sarakham 28 🠗 10,302
45 Chaiyaphum 25 🠗 9,445
48 Kalasin 64 🠗 8,298
49 Sakon Nakhon 8 🠗 7,443
57 Yasothon 2 🠗 5,120
58 Nakhon Phanom 5 🠕 4,841
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 16 🠗 4,030
64 Nong Khai 14 🠕 3,335
65 Loei 25 🠗 3,287
67 Amnat Charoen 4 🠗 2,853
74 Mukdahan 1 2,171
76 Bueng Kan 4 1,852

 

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
9 Songkhla 385 🠗 36,698
13 Yala 116 🠗 31,385
14 Narathiwat 545 🠕 30,192
18 Pattani 157 🠗 27,196
20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 134 🠗 20,284
30 Surat Thani 230 🠕 15,227
34 Phuket 59 🠗 12,863
39 Chumphon 90 🠗 10,696
46 Ranong 17 🠗 9,057
51 Trang 168 🠗 7,280
53 Krabi 19 🠗 5,887
54 Phatthalung 185 🠕 5,852
63 Phang Nga 13 🠗 3,403
68 Satun 95 🠗 2,746

 

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
40 Chiang Mai 337 🠕 10,546
60 Uttaradit 28 🠕 4,054
62 Chiang Rai 26 3,889
70 Lampang 24 🠕 2,430
71 Lamphun 3 🠗 2,419
72 Nan 21 🠕 2,393
75 Phayao 140 🠕 1,883
77 Phrae 0 🠗 1,641
78 Mae Hong Son 32 🠕 1,108

 

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 447 🠕 95,348
8 Rayong 594 🠕 36,870
12 Chachoengsao 785 🠕 31,632
21 Prachinburi 283 🠕 19,593
32 Chanthaburi 423 🠕 14,850
33 Sa Kaeo 155 🠕 12,885
52 Trat 52 🠗 6,104

 

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 134 🠕 71,558
10 Ratchaburi 217 🠕 33,322
19 Phetchaburi 500 🠕 20,291
22 Kanchanaburi 148 🠕 18,767
23 Tak 104 🠗 17,877
38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 154 🠕 11,885

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-10-14 18:25
Just now, Bob20 said: You can go together and swap 🙄 But I've accommodated you with another image Oh to be that age again and have the knowledge I have now. Probably wouldn't have a long life though.
image
palooka
2021-10-14 18:26
2 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Great idea Delete your post quickly before the CCSA steal the idea... Actually stole it from them.
image
Bob20
2021-10-14 18:29
2 minutes ago, palooka said: Oh to be that age again and have the knowledge I have now. Probably wouldn't have a long life though. Yeah, life is cruel. Same as how everything that tastes nice has many calories 🤭
image
palooka
2021-10-14 18:35
5 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Yeah, life is cruel. Same as how everything that tastes nice has many calories 🤭 Know of two of things that look like oysters and have low calories -- hint, one is an oyster.
image
Bob20
2021-10-14 18:37
Just now, palooka said: Know of two of things that look like oysters and have low calories -- hint, one is an oyster. Don't like oysters 🤮 Wrong example 🤣
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

North East3 hours ago

Family attempts to sell eyes and kidneys to save home and farm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Moderna vaccines scheduled to arrive weekly from November
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Curfew shortened, dark red zones reduced in CCSA meeting

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Thai Airways adding 39 international flight routes on October 31
Thailand News Today7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | C.O.E replacement, Easing of restrictions, Thai Airways full resumption | Oct 14
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

WHO approves Siam Bioscience’s AstraZeneca for emergency use
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals
Blackpink8 hours ago

Thailand’s creative industry to grow by over 3% next year
Events8 hours ago

Cobra Gold expected to be back to normal by 2022
Drugs9 hours ago

Police seize 14 million baht in meth on Hat Yai roadside
Thailand9 hours ago

Thailand high season prices, Thaiger boy band, Pattaya ladyboys | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 38
Visa11 hours ago

So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
Tourism11 hours ago

Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
Transport12 hours ago

The process of buying a new car in Thailand
Singapore12 hours ago

Critics believe Singapore’s new ‘foreign interference law’ will further stifle free speech
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending