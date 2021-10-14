Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals
Today, the CCSA reported 11,276 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +1,212 since yesterday, and 112 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +30 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,722,841 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,407 recoveries, a change of -581 from yesterday. There are now 107,925 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +757 from yesterday, including 2,890 in the ICU and 675 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 134 were found in correctional facilities, 677 were identified by community testing, and 10,413 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,209 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
Today, Thailand passed 18,000 deaths from Covid-19 as today’s 112 deaths broke a 5 day streak of keeping Covid-19 fatalities under 100, bringing the total to 18,029 deaths.
The latest vaccination data is from October 11, with just over 61 million total vaccines given in Thailand to date. Over 35 million people have received 1 vaccine and nearly 24 million people are fully vaccinated with 2 doses. Information is conflicting on thirrd vaccines, with figures of between 1.7 million and 2.1 million third booster shots administered.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Sputnik Light said to be 70% effective against Delta. Read the story here.
- Curfew, red zones may ease. Read the story here.
- Travellers from three border provinces to Songkhla face tighter controls. Read the story here.
- All 4,000 beds used in Pattani field hospitals. Read the story here.
- No adverse side-effects reported among youth receiving Pfizer jabs. Read the story here.
- So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1. Read the story here.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 TOTALS
Provincial Covid-19 totals were released late today, but some notable changes: Chiang Mai surpassed Ang Thong and Maha Sarakham in total infections after 337 new cases today. Sa Keao overtook Phuket as the latter had only 59 new infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest it’s been in months. Phetchaburi surpassed Nakhon Si Thammarat after a big jump of 500 infections reported today.
Of the Sandbox reopenings, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga all saw significant drops in Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,094
|🠗
|383,632
|2
|Samut Prakan
|381
|🠗
|117,333
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|84
|🠗
|90,841
|6
|Nonthaburi
|125
|🠗
|55,206
|7
|Pathum Thani
|91
|🠗
|37,065
|11
|Nakhon Pathom
|84
|🠕
|32,431
|15
|Ayutthaya
|126
|🠕
|27,908
|16
|Saraburi
|191
|🠕
|27,713
|29
|Lopburi
|146
|🠕
|15,336
|36
|Suphan Buri
|19
|🠗
|12,167
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|127
|🠕
|12,034
|41
|Ang Thong
|42
|🠕
|10,315
|43
|Nakhon Nayok
|68
|🠕
|9,780
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|22
|🠗
|9,750
|47
|Phetchabun
|51
|🠗
|8,997
|50
|Kamphaeng Phet
|27
|•
|7,326
|55
|Sukhothai
|94
|🠕
|5,614
|56
|Phitsanulok
|37
|🠗
|5,358
|59
|Phichit
|17
|🠗
|4,392
|66
|Uthai Thani
|6
|🠗
|3,056
|69
|Sing Buri
|0
|🠗
|2,734
|73
|Chai Nat
|4
|🠗
|2,311
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|468
|🠕
|27,411
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|282
|🠕
|17,681
|25
|Buriram
|39
|🠕
|16,206
|26
|Surin
|59
|🠗
|15,743
|27
|Sisaket
|57
|🠕
|15,472
|28
|Udon Thani
|75
|🠗
|15,346
|31
|Khon Kaen
|290
|🠕
|15,171
|35
|Roi Et
|101
|🠕
|12,204
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|28
|🠗
|10,302
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|25
|🠗
|9,445
|48
|Kalasin
|64
|🠗
|8,298
|49
|Sakon Nakhon
|8
|🠗
|7,443
|57
|Yasothon
|2
|🠗
|5,120
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|5
|🠕
|4,841
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|16
|🠗
|4,030
|64
|Nong Khai
|14
|🠕
|3,335
|65
|Loei
|25
|🠗
|3,287
|67
|Amnat Charoen
|4
|🠗
|2,853
|74
|Mukdahan
|1
|•
|2,171
|76
|Bueng Kan
|4
|•
|1,852
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|9
|Songkhla
|385
|🠗
|36,698
|13
|Yala
|116
|🠗
|31,385
|14
|Narathiwat
|545
|🠕
|30,192
|18
|Pattani
|157
|🠗
|27,196
|20
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|134
|🠗
|20,284
|30
|Surat Thani
|230
|🠕
|15,227
|34
|Phuket
|59
|🠗
|12,863
|39
|Chumphon
|90
|🠗
|10,696
|46
|Ranong
|17
|🠗
|9,057
|51
|Trang
|168
|🠗
|7,280
|53
|Krabi
|19
|🠗
|5,887
|54
|Phatthalung
|185
|🠕
|5,852
|63
|Phang Nga
|13
|🠗
|3,403
|68
|Satun
|95
|🠗
|2,746
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|40
|Chiang Mai
|337
|🠕
|10,546
|60
|Uttaradit
|28
|🠕
|4,054
|62
|Chiang Rai
|26
|•
|3,889
|70
|Lampang
|24
|🠕
|2,430
|71
|Lamphun
|3
|🠗
|2,419
|72
|Nan
|21
|🠕
|2,393
|75
|Phayao
|140
|🠕
|1,883
|77
|Phrae
|0
|🠗
|1,641
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|32
|🠕
|1,108
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|447
|🠕
|95,348
|8
|Rayong
|594
|🠕
|36,870
|12
|Chachoengsao
|785
|🠕
|31,632
|21
|Prachinburi
|283
|🠕
|19,593
|32
|Chanthaburi
|423
|🠕
|14,850
|33
|Sa Kaeo
|155
|🠕
|12,885
|52
|Trat
|52
|🠗
|6,104
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|134
|🠕
|71,558
|10
|Ratchaburi
|217
|🠕
|33,322
|19
|Phetchaburi
|500
|🠕
|20,291
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|148
|🠕
|18,767
|23
|Tak
|104
|🠗
|17,877
|38
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|154
|🠕
|11,885
SOURCE: DDC
Welcome back to Thailand!
