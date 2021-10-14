Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 11,276 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +1,212 since yesterday, and 112 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +30 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,722,841 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,407 recoveries, a change of -581 from yesterday. There are now 107,925 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +757 from yesterday, including 2,890 in the ICU and 675 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 134 were found in correctional facilities, 677 were identified by community testing, and 10,413 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,209 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

Today, Thailand passed 18,000 deaths from Covid-19 as today’s 112 deaths broke a 5 day streak of keeping Covid-19 fatalities under 100, bringing the total to 18,029 deaths.

The latest vaccination data is from October 11, with just over 61 million total vaccines given in Thailand to date. Over 35 million people have received 1 vaccine and nearly 24 million people are fully vaccinated with 2 doses. Information is conflicting on thirrd vaccines, with figures of between 1.7 million and 2.1 million third booster shots administered.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 TOTALS

Provincial Covid-19 totals were released late today, but some notable changes: Chiang Mai surpassed Ang Thong and Maha Sarakham in total infections after 337 new cases today. Sa Keao overtook Phuket as the latter had only 59 new infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest it’s been in months. Phetchaburi surpassed Nakhon Si Thammarat after a big jump of 500 infections reported today.

Of the Sandbox reopenings, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga all saw significant drops in Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,094 🠗 383,632 2 Samut Prakan 381 🠗 117,333 4 Samut Sakhon 84 🠗 90,841 6 Nonthaburi 125 🠗 55,206 7 Pathum Thani 91 🠗 37,065 11 Nakhon Pathom 84 🠕 32,431 15 Ayutthaya 126 🠕 27,908 16 Saraburi 191 🠕 27,713 29 Lopburi 146 🠕 15,336 36 Suphan Buri 19 🠗 12,167 37 Nakhon Sawan 127 🠕 12,034 41 Ang Thong 42 🠕 10,315 43 Nakhon Nayok 68 🠕 9,780 44 Samut Songkhram 22 🠗 9,750 47 Phetchabun 51 🠗 8,997 50 Kamphaeng Phet 27 • 7,326 55 Sukhothai 94 🠕 5,614 56 Phitsanulok 37 🠗 5,358 59 Phichit 17 🠗 4,392 66 Uthai Thani 6 🠗 3,056 69 Sing Buri 0 🠗 2,734 73 Chai Nat 4 🠗 2,311

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 468 🠕 27,411 24 Ubon Ratchathani 282 🠕 17,681 25 Buriram 39 🠕 16,206 26 Surin 59 🠗 15,743 27 Sisaket 57 🠕 15,472 28 Udon Thani 75 🠗 15,346 31 Khon Kaen 290 🠕 15,171 35 Roi Et 101 🠕 12,204 42 Maha Sarakham 28 🠗 10,302 45 Chaiyaphum 25 🠗 9,445 48 Kalasin 64 🠗 8,298 49 Sakon Nakhon 8 🠗 7,443 57 Yasothon 2 🠗 5,120 58 Nakhon Phanom 5 🠕 4,841 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 16 🠗 4,030 64 Nong Khai 14 🠕 3,335 65 Loei 25 🠗 3,287 67 Amnat Charoen 4 🠗 2,853 74 Mukdahan 1 • 2,171 76 Bueng Kan 4 • 1,852

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 9 Songkhla 385 🠗 36,698 13 Yala 116 🠗 31,385 14 Narathiwat 545 🠕 30,192 18 Pattani 157 🠗 27,196 20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 134 🠗 20,284 30 Surat Thani 230 🠕 15,227 34 Phuket 59 🠗 12,863 39 Chumphon 90 🠗 10,696 46 Ranong 17 🠗 9,057 51 Trang 168 🠗 7,280 53 Krabi 19 🠗 5,887 54 Phatthalung 185 🠕 5,852 63 Phang Nga 13 🠗 3,403 68 Satun 95 🠗 2,746

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 40 Chiang Mai 337 🠕 10,546 60 Uttaradit 28 🠕 4,054 62 Chiang Rai 26 • 3,889 70 Lampang 24 🠕 2,430 71 Lamphun 3 🠗 2,419 72 Nan 21 🠕 2,393 75 Phayao 140 🠕 1,883 77 Phrae 0 🠗 1,641 78 Mae Hong Son 32 🠕 1,108

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 447 🠕 95,348 8 Rayong 594 🠕 36,870 12 Chachoengsao 785 🠕 31,632 21 Prachinburi 283 🠕 19,593 32 Chanthaburi 423 🠕 14,850 33 Sa Kaeo 155 🠕 12,885 52 Trat 52 🠗 6,104

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 134 🠕 71,558 10 Ratchaburi 217 🠕 33,322 19 Phetchaburi 500 🠕 20,291 22 Kanchanaburi 148 🠕 18,767 23 Tak 104 🠗 17,877 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 154 🠕 11,885

