So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1

But what will replace it?

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced an update to procedures for arrival in the Kingdom, post November 1.

The Ministry says that the unpopular Certificate of Entry, currently required for all international visitors, is set to be replaced by a new system they’re calling the Thailand Pass system. It is set to start on November 1… we’ll keep you up to date with this news on tomorrow’s Good Morning Thailand.

More updates are expected this afternoon as the CCSA meets to discuss re-opening plans, reduction of paperwork, reduction of curfew in the country’s Dark Red Zones and the removal of quarantine requirements for travellers from some countries.

All the latest news about November 1 changes from The Thaiger as the afternoon progresses.

