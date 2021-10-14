Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

DDC reports 500,000 vaccines for students without incident

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 500,000 students have received Pfizer vaccines without any serious side effects. (via Flickr/ Melani McAlister)

After nearly 500,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been administered in the drive to inoculate students aged 12 to 18 years old, the Department of Disease Control reports that there have been no reports of severe side effects. The reassurance comes as fake news has been spreading through a viral LINE post claiming, among other things, that the vaccination drive is an attempted genocide.

The DDC reports that after 499,046 Pfizer vaccines have been administered to students between the ages of 12 and 18, there have yet to be any official reports of negative side effects. The vaccination rollout has been a big push for the Thai government in an attempt to reopen schools safely by next month.

Schools have been serving as makeshift vaccination centres as teenaged students get their Pfizer vaccines, the only brand that has been approved for emergency use in people under the age of 18. Sinopharm had requested approval for ages 3 and up but have been so far denied.

The vaccination board of Thailand is considering the next step now, as second Pfizer vaccines are being reconsidered for teenage boys after a very rare occurrence of heart inflammation was found amongst young males only. The inflammation had previously been reported in only 3 people in Thailand, all of whom were treated briefly and made a full recovery.

The final decision on whether to give the second dose to teenage boys or only female students will be made before October 25, when second vaccines are due to be given for those receiving the first round of injections at the October 4 start of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the DDC’s Director for emergency health hazards and diseases has cautioned young people not to fall for fake news or misleading information, especially spread on social media without proper sources. He suggested they look to reliable sources to get their education and information about vaccines.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-10-14 12:20
Double vaccinating girls but only single vaccinating boys would make no sense at all, since the benefits to both from both are identical and the risks to boys are less than minimal.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs26 mins ago

Police seize 14 million baht in meth on Hat Yai roadside
Thailand41 mins ago

Thailand high season prices, Thaiger boy band, Pattaya ladyboys | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 38
Visa3 hours ago

So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism3 hours ago

Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
Transport4 hours ago

The process of buying a new car in Thailand
Singapore4 hours ago

Critics believe Singapore’s new ‘foreign interference law’ will further stifle free speech
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism | October 14
Good Morning Thailand4 hours ago

Curfew to ease, Chiang Mai ready to open, Scrapping the C.O.E | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.109
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

DDC reports 500,000 vaccines for students without incident
Tourism5 hours ago

Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Insurgency5 hours ago

Violence continues between military and insurgents in Thailand’s deep south
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Single-dose Russian vaccine 70% effective against Delta variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Pattani Covid-19 spike fills nearly all field hospital beds
Chiang Mai6 hours ago

Chiang Mai ready to re-open despite new cluster of infections
South6 hours ago

Covid-19 in Southern provinces prompts Songkhla checkpoints
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending