Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha waived his salary for the next 3 months to support the public amid the most severe wave of Covid-19 infections. Some of the funds will be used for so-called “survival boxes” to distribute to those in “dark red” zones, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Several cabinet members and other public officials announced they would temporarily forgo their salaries to provide extra funds to support the fight against the virus.

The survival boxes will be for those who contracted the virus and have mild symptoms. The spokesperson says it will have basic necessities including thermometers, oximeters, pain killers, Thai herbal medicine Fah Talai Jone, surgical masks and hand sanitiser gel.

The boxes will be distributed to those in the 13 “dark red” provinces under maximum control where curfews, work at home requests, travel restrictions and business closures are in place to curb the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)45 seconds ago

Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary
Phuket42 mins ago

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Thailand1 hour ago

Good Morning Thailand | Food Panda controversy, the Billionaire space race, Covid updates

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Muay Thai recognised by International Olympic Committee
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Healthcare workers to be prioritised for Pfizer vaccine from next month
Singapore2 hours ago

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Private sector says lockdowns won’t work without vaccines, mass testing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Tourism3 hours ago

Phang Nga and Krabi hope to re-open to foreign tourists under “Andaman Sandbox”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Opposition MP slams government over AstraZeneca procurement failure
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases
Best of16 hours ago

The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya
Best of19 hours ago

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand19 hours ago

FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Best of19 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending