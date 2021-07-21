Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha waived his salary for the next 3 months to support the public amid the most severe wave of Covid-19 infections. Some of the funds will be used for so-called “survival boxes” to distribute to those in “dark red” zones, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Several cabinet members and other public officials announced they would temporarily forgo their salaries to provide extra funds to support the fight against the virus.

The survival boxes will be for those who contracted the virus and have mild symptoms. The spokesperson says it will have basic necessities including thermometers, oximeters, pain killers, Thai herbal medicine Fah Talai Jone, surgical masks and hand sanitiser gel.

The boxes will be distributed to those in the 13 “dark red” provinces under maximum control where curfews, work at home requests, travel restrictions and business closures are in place to curb the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Thai PBS