Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pixabay

The dishonesty of an old woman led to an entire village in Buriram being sealed off on lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak she created. The woman lied about her visiting daughter and son-in-law to avoid the 14-day quarantine set in place to allow enough time to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak.

The 75 year old woman lives in the village of Ban Khok Bua in Phlapphlachai district and when her daughter came to visit with her husband, she lied to local health officials and told them the couple had travelled from Lahan Sai, a district in the south of Buriram, a journey which requires a 7-day isolation period for Covid-19 safety.

But her daughter and son-in-law had actually travelled from Bangkok. They were high-risk and should have been in isolation for 2 full weeks.

The old woman was very busy after the 7-day Covid-19 quarantine, travelling around the village and surrounding areas, reportedly asking for food. She also attended a local funeral where she spoke with other attendees while sharing the traditional betel nut chewed by many locals.

It wasn’t until the husband and wife left the town and returned home to Bangkok that health volunteers started to unravel the ruse. The old woman’s daughter complained of chest pains and the whole family was tested. The old woman admitted she hadn’t been truthful with local officials and had hidden the fact that her daughter and her husband had come from Bangkok in order to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

The daughter and son-in-law actually tested negative for Covid-19 in Bangkok, but the old woman and her son were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19. Testing of at-risk people in the community has already uncovered 15 more infections. Children between 3 and 10 years old were infected with Covid-19, as was the leader of the village who had set up the funeral. 278 more people are considered high-risk, though initial tests have not turned up any more infections.

The village was been sealed off in Covid-19 lockdown from August 15 and will continue isolation until August 28, under orders from the provincial communicable disease committee. The Buriram provincial administration organisation will be caring for those in need in the mostly poor village.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 seconds ago

Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
World2 hours ago

Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
Thailand3 hours ago

60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
Best of4 hours ago

List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

British man convicted of refusing to wear a mask, harassing police, to be deported from Singapore
Business6 hours ago

Become an investor in The Thaiger
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
Best of6 hours ago

Outdoor adventures in Chiang Mai
Thailand6 hours ago

Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week
Guides6 hours ago

5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

No drinking of snake blood at this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, PETA says
Phuket7 hours ago

Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending