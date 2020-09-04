Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

27 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: naewna.com
A Nonthaburi restaurant is temporarily closed after a former employee tested positive for Covid-19. The 37 year old man tested positive while incarcerated at a Bangkok prison on drug charges yesterday. He worked at the restaurant Sam Wan Song Kuen on Rama V Road from August 12-25.

Nonthaburi Governor Sujin Chaichumsak ordered the restaurant to close for just 3 days, but says all the employees must go through a 14-day state quarantine. Family and close friends of the restaurant employees are asked to self quarantine for 2 weeks. Customers who visited the restaurant over the past 2 weeks are asked to watch out for symptoms.

“To contain the spread of Covid-19, which can cost people their health, lives and properties, we have ordered closure of the restaurant from September 4 to 6… Customers who used service at the restaurant from August 20 must monitor their symptoms. If they have any doubts, they must take a Covid-19 test at Bang Kruai 2 Hospital immediately.”

The case appears to be the first local transmission in the past 100 days. The other recent cases have been in from those entering Thailand and in mandated quarantine. The inmate is now being treated at a Corrections Department hospital and 34 other inmates who were in close contact with him are being tested.

The man worked at 2 branches of the restaurant from August 12-25. Sujin says the the man lived in a condo in Bangkok’s Bang Mod area and also worked as a DJ in Rama III and Rama V areas. There are also reports that he worked at a coffee shop on Khao San Road.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

