Politics
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Thailand’s Criminal Court is rejecting the Ratsadon protesters’ bail again, referring to the same reasons made in previous rejections by the court. Earlier yesterday, supporters of the jailed protesters gathered outside the court, handing a letter demanding the release of the 7 prisoners.
Panupong Jadnok, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Chaiamorn Wibulkaew, Arnon Nampa, Chukiat Saengwong and Parinya Cheewinkulpahtom have been jailed for over 50 days. Parit has even staged a hunger strike in protest to the court’s decision to reject his bail 9 times. Now, his health is reported to be deteriorating after hunger striking for 45 days, however the Corrections Department has denied reports of Parit excreting blood and flesh, saying he was physically well.
Police also accused Chukiat of placing a paper with offensive words on a portrait of Thailand’s King in front of the Supreme Court in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. They say he was caught on CCTV, which then showed protesters allegedly setting fire to the portrait. When police asked them to stop, they allegedly threw bottles, and other projectiles. An MP previously applied for Chukiat’s release on bail by using his position, valued at 1.1 million baht, as security, but was denied. The court’s reasoning was that he may have done the same thing again, if he is released.
The protesters have mostly been charged with lèse majesté, inciting unrest, and breaking the Emergency Decree while taking part in protests. Brad Adams, the Human Rights Watch Asia director, condemned Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law, saying the activists could be in detention for years until their trials are concluded. The HRW noted that Thai authorities have been “abusing” the draconian lèse majesté law by using it to “aggressively clamp down on speech they don’t like.
“Holding people in pretrial detention for peaceful expression portends a return to the dark days when people simply charged with this crime end up spending years in jail while their trials drag on interminably.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
Tension continues to build over Thailand’s proposed draft law that broadly defines and strictly regulates NGOs that government officials tout as bringing transparency, but critics say stifle activism and freedom. The Draft Act on the Operations of Not-For-Profit Organisations would broadly define what constitutes an NGO and require many activism organisations and groups that may speak out in opposition to the Thai government to register as an NGO and adhere to the rules of the new law. Groups would register with the Interior Minister and declare funding sources, as well as open themselves to financial audit.
A government spokesperson explained that this law brings transparency and accountability, pointing out that only 87 of the many NGOs operating in Thailand are even registered so most have no oversight. But human rights groups like Amnesty International criticise the law as giving the government overreaching power to restrict activities and funding and investigate groups and members with little oversight and harsh punishments like heavy fines and even jail sentences.
Activists call this pending law a blow against free speech for any group that is critical of the government by defining them as NGOs and pushing arbitrary rules that make roadblocks for their opposition. With pro-democracy protests growing and critics of the current government that took power in a 2014 military coup, a law like this could be abused to stifle growing anti-government sentiment.
By wording the NGO law vaguely, the government leaves the door open to broad enforcement. Sections require compliance to conditions that are not defined in the document at all, leaving room for open interpretation. Violators can be charged up to 100,000 baht and jailed for up to 5 years.
The law was proposed February 23 and was opened to public debate from March 12 until the end of the month before being moved to legislators for eventual approval. Some argue this timeframe was far too short to rush through such a powerful bill.
SOURCE: DW
Politics
Opposition calls for the Thai PM to stand down, Democrats re-iterate their support
Seizing the opportunity, Thailand’s opposition political parties are taking advantage of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s current poor standing amidst a crisis of high Covid infections and botched vaccine roll out.
Opposition parties jointly issued a statement demanding the PM’s resignation. Among a list of general failures, they also accused PM Prayut of “causing irreversible damage to the nation”.
The opposition bloc, led by Pheu Thai, say the resignation would “pave the way for a professional government to take over”.
“The opposition will today or tomorrow submit to the National Anti-Corruption Commission a petition seeking to oust Gen Prayut. And if Gen Prayut still refuses to budge and tries to cling to power until the end of the new parliamentary session, he will witness the public’s reaction.”
Meanwhile, there were rumours circulating last week that Thammanat Prompao, a Palang Pracharat MP and alleged convicted heroin smuggler, would be given responsibility for overseeing the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government have since gone silent on that idea, for now, and the Democrats have re-affirmed their support. Democrat MPs are now leading the southern Covid response. But it hasn’t stopped members of the Democrat Party’s leadership group from continuing their criticism of the PM’s general response to Thailand’s Covid crisis.
The Palang Pracharat-led coalition’s other main rump of MP votes comes from the Bhumjaithai party, headed up by the public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. There has been plenty of public friction between the PM and his high-profile Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in recent weeks, played out in public statements.
Anutin, and the Bhumjaithai party’s support, are crucial to the stability of the coalition. The importance can partly be measured by the roll out of cannabis reform since 2019 – a core policy platform of Bhumjaithai in the lead up to the March 2019 general election. There would have been no reform, or even discussions on the topic of cannabis reform, unless the conservative government caved in to the political expediency of ‘getting the numbers’ to form a workable government.
Anutin has been publicly sidelined after PM Prayut very publicly took over responsibility for all aspects of Thailand’s response to the Covid outbreak.
In the case of the PM standing down there would only be 2 choices for a replacement… Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva for the Democrat Party. The Thai constitution also involves the unelected and hand-picked 250 senators to take part in any parliamentary selection of a new Thai prime minister. Whilst that aspect of the Thai constitution remains in place the role of prime minister will be filled by a conservative supported of the military, not necessarily a voted member of parliament.
But the possibility of PM Prayut standing down is extremely unlikely as the nomination of either of the alternatives would almost certainly spell the end of the coalition.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Petition calling for Anutin’s resignation exceeds signature target, new target set
A petition hosted on Change.org, demanding the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has surpassed an initial target of 200,000 signatures. The target has now been increased to 300,000, with over 211,600 having signed at the time of writing. Anutin has been widely criticised for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with signatories demanding the reins be handed over to someone with proper expertise.
Nation Thailand reports that the campaign was started by a group calling itself Mor Ja Mai Thon (“Doctors Won’t Bear It Anymore”), with the petition launched at midnight on Friday. By yesterday afternoon, it had over 200,000 signatures. The group claims Anutin lacks the necessary expertise to control Covid-19, accusing him of failing in all aspects, be it vaccine procurement, policy-making, resource management, or gaining the confidence of healthcare workers.
Comments Anutin has made in the past have come back to haunt him, including his original dismissal of the virus, during which he called it a “common cold”, as well as his view that doctors who became infected should be told off for not being careful enough. The group has cited such comments, coupled with his failure to manage the crisis, as justification for the Health Minister’s immediate resignation.
“Public acknowledgment of all these failures proves that we cannot afford to squander our precious time and must bring an end to management that is not effective enough by calling on Anutin to resign and letting those who have the ability to take over when the country is in a crisis.”
Anutin insists he’s going nowhere.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
