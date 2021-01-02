image
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod
Police have raided a bar in the Banglamung district of Chon Buri after it was found to have violated a closure order currently in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The eastern province now has over 211 active cases of the virus.

Earlier this week, the Chon Buri governor introduced strict restrictions in Banglamung and Pattaya in an effort to control the spread of infection. Both areas were classified as “highly-controlled”, with all non-essential businesses, including bars, ordered to close. Last night, Banglamung police officers arrived at a beer bar to find the venue filled with both Thai and foreign customers. According to a report in the The Pattaya News, the manager of the bar has been taken in for questioning. The name of the bar has not been disclosed pending further investigation.

Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid. During the country’s nationwide lockdown earlier this year, many bars transformed into restaurants, seemingly overnight, in order to continue trading by selling takeaway food, as per the restrictions in place at the time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Social Observer

    Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:30 am

    There is no evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by food.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      S2K

      Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:30 pm

      Social Observer, the establishment was not serving food. They were operating as a bar.

      “Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid.”

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    James Pate

    Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Just send one of the girls to 7-11. Buy 5-6 sandwiches. Put them on the bar for sale. Done!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



