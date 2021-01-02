Government confirms social security net for workers laid off due to virus restrictions | The Thaiger

216 new confirmed infections of Covid-19 have been announced today at the daily media briefing in Bangkok. As usual, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin fronted the announcements on behalf of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

1 more person has also died, a 47 year old Chon Buri woman in the Banglamung district with complications of diabetes. It’s been reported in Thai media that she had refused treatment for Covid-19. 11 cases are currently in ICU, most in Bangkok.

Out of the 216 new cases announced today, 182 were locally transmitted. 32 were migrant workers in dormitories under a “hard lockdown” in Samut Sakhon province.

Thailand has now reports a total of 7,379 Covid-19 infections since the start of last year, 4,299 recoveries. 3,016 people currently remain in treatment or under observation. According to Dr. Taweesin, the majority of cases are “asymptomatic or mild”.

Around the world 84,391,211 people are now infected with Covid-19, there have been 1,835,574 deaths and 59,653,222 people are reported as “recovered”. The US leads the world’s tally with 20,617,346 Covid-19 infections and 356,445 deaths (as of 12pm today, Thai time).

Meanwhile, a total of 22,690 hospital beds have now been prepared to serve any new Covid-19 patients nationwide. Bangkok and its vicinity has 2,778 beds reserved for coronavirus patients from Samut Sakhon and other “red” provinces that have more than 50 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

Of the 2,778 beds made available, 277 are currently occupied. Some of the infections are demonstrating mild symptoms according to reports.

Another 320 Covid patients are being treated in the outbreak’s epicentre of Samut Sakhon and nearby areas, where 1,647 hospital beds have been reserved.

Meanwhile 2,648 beds have been prepared from Samut Prakan to Trat, 248 of which are now occupied.

Nationally, there are currently 11 Covid-19 patients reported as critically ill in ICUs, 8 in Bangkok.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News