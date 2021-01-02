Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline
Amid a new surge in Covid-19 cases, Thai officials are planning to increase the number of vaccines available and speed up the timeline for administration. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has confirmed the plan, following complaints from the country’s tourism industry when an initial statement said vaccination might not begin until as late as June.
Things have changed since then, as the Kingdom finds itself in the grip of a resurgence of Covid-19, having gone several months with only a few local transmissions reported.
The earlier date for the start of vaccination in Thailand would have meant no relaxation of entry requirements until at least the third or last quarter of 2021. Furthermore, with no confirmation yet that being vaccinated prevents someone from transmitting the virus, the Thai government has said even vaccinated tourists will be required to undergo mandatory 14 day quarantine for now.
Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with the infected governor of Samut Sakhon province, says Thailand now expects to take delivery of 2 million doses of a Covid vaccine potentially as early as February.
Anutin has not confirmed which vaccine it is. Thailand has also signed a deal with AstraZeneca to buy another 26 million doses of its vaccine, produced in partnership with Oxford University in the UK. This means Thailand has now committed to purchasing 52 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab.
Anutin says medical workers and village health volunteers will be first in line for the first 2 million doses, and the country hopes to have vaccinated at least half the population this year. Priority will be given to high-risk individuals. Taweesin says Thailand will also produce its own version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, having signed a technology-transfer agreement with the pharmaceutical giant. Private hospitals in the Kingdom will also be given permission to buy their own vaccine supplies, provided the vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of Thailand.
216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU
216 new confirmed infections of Covid-19 have been announced today at the daily media briefing in Bangkok. As usual, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin fronted the announcements on behalf of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
1 more person has also died, a 47 year old Chon Buri woman in the Banglamung district with complications of diabetes. It’s been reported in Thai media that she had refused treatment for Covid-19. 11 cases are currently in ICU, most in Bangkok.
Out of the 216 new cases announced today, 182 were locally transmitted. 32 were migrant workers in dormitories under a “hard lockdown” in Samut Sakhon province.
Thailand has now reports a total of 7,379 Covid-19 infections since the start of last year, 4,299 recoveries. 3,016 people currently remain in treatment or under observation. According to Dr. Taweesin, the majority of cases are “asymptomatic or mild”.
Around the world 84,391,211 people are now infected with Covid-19, there have been 1,835,574 deaths and 59,653,222 people are reported as “recovered”. The US leads the world’s tally with 20,617,346 Covid-19 infections and 356,445 deaths (as of 12pm today, Thai time).
Meanwhile, a total of 22,690 hospital beds have now been prepared to serve any new Covid-19 patients nationwide. Bangkok and its vicinity has 2,778 beds reserved for coronavirus patients from Samut Sakhon and other “red” provinces that have more than 50 cases reported in a 24 hour period.
Of the 2,778 beds made available, 277 are currently occupied. Some of the infections are demonstrating mild symptoms according to reports.
Another 320 Covid patients are being treated in the outbreak’s epicentre of Samut Sakhon and nearby areas, where 1,647 hospital beds have been reserved.
Meanwhile 2,648 beds have been prepared from Samut Prakan to Trat, 248 of which are now occupied.
Nationally, there are currently 11 Covid-19 patients reported as critically ill in ICUs, 8 in Bangkok.
What’s closed in Bangkok? Decision on restaurants today.
Here’s the full list of closures from the BMA that went into effect at midnight last night in the city of Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.(Pattaya/Banglamung list of restrictions and closures below)
- Entertainment venues, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, flea markets, snooker and billiards clubs, arcade game premises, games shops, Internet cafes, cockfighting rings, child care centres, elderly care centres, boxing stadiums, self defence schools, gymnasiums, race courses, public bath premises, bath-sauna-massage establishments, all kinds of sports competition premises, banquet rooms (as published by the BMA)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.
The city’s 437 public schools, run by the BMA, have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
In Pattaya/Banglamung, the following closures and restrictions are already in place…
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker, etc. closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences. They did not specifically say what number of people is considered a gathering
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- The order is until further notice with no expiration date. There is not an alcohol sales ban. There is not a curfew or stay indoors order, although people are encouraged to stay at home.
Government confirms social security net for workers laid off due to virus restrictions
The Thai government has confirmed it will compensate employees forced out of work by Covid-19 restrictions, by paying 50% of their salary for up to 90 days. The country has found itself in the grip of a sudden resurgence in cases, with many provinces under strict restrictions in an attempt to control the spread. Read the latest on closures HERE.
The country’s Social Security Office says people who find themselves out of work as a result of disease prevention measures, restrictions and closure orders will be eligible to receive 50% of their daily salary for a period of up to 90 days. The government’s Covid-19 task force has also confirmed that foreign nationals with a work permit or otherwise covered by the country’s social security program, including migrant workers, are also entitled to the payments.
Thossaphol Kritwongwiman from the Social Security Office says employees are eligible for the subsidy if they find themselves having to self-isolate as part of the government’s contact-tracing process, or if operations at their place of work are suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions. Employees can apply online or get more information at their local social security office.
TV
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00 am
That’s some good news!
EdwardV
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:54 am
Agreed that is good news. The quicker they vaccinated the Thai population they sooner they open the country back up and the sooner people can get back to work. Still don’t really expect the welcome mat to be thrown out until the 3rd quarter at the earliest. Wonder if that first batch is from China since they seem to not want to say. Oh well hopefully it goes well for them.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:38 pm
Good news indeed, but I’m far from sure it’s so “good” for those in line for the first batch if it’s from China.
If I were one of the “medical workers and village health volunteers … first in line for the first 2 million doses” I’d be desperately trying to get lower down the queue to get in line for an Astra Zeneca / Siam Bio Science jab instead. 🙂
Buttaxe
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:26 am
I wonder what form the discrimination against ‘farang’ residents will take this time… No vaccine for farang? Available but only after every last Thai has had it? Available but dependent on multiple conditions? Available but at considerable cost…
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:25 pm
“Private hospitals in the Kingdom will also be given permission to buy their own vaccine supplies, provided the vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of Thailand.”
Rick
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:31 pm
I say count your blessings and be happy that you may not have access to these experimental vaccines. I would not take it if they paid ME.
Maverick
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:29 am
Can’t come soon enough along with confirmation that once vaccinated one cannot transmit which will only become clear once mass vaccinations in place, if we don’t get borders open my mid year next high season will be in trouble
Rick
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:27 pm
I would like to see some confirmation, besides the very unreliable PCR test, that there is transmission happening right now. Of course I’m sure my good friend Isaan John will come to the rescue and set me straight with another mainstream news article from Reuters or some other dishonest propaganda outlet.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:48 pm
Done, at length, under the “COVID-19 UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths” article.
Feel free to check things out for yourself in the field hospitals at Samut Sakhon; I’m sure they’ll make you welcome.
Rick
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:27 pm
Thanks john, you never fail to provide amusement. Providing another mainstream piece as proof – from a site that has been pushing the virus narrative since day 1 and which would not dare to print anything but the official line – is hardly convincing. I might suggest though that you improve your reading comprehension skills, as I said I would like to see proof of confirmation besides the results of the unreliable PCR test, which that report is based on.
B.T.
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:53 am
“Private hospitals in the Kingdom will also be given permission to buy their own vaccine supplies.”.Lucky for now and maybe in the near future this will not happen as all Covid -19 business is strictly between Big Pharma and governments.And no pandemic last more than 2 years.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:32 pm
If Siam Bioscience are to produce the Astra Zeneca vaccine, as they are, and the Thai government gives permission, as you’ve just quoted them saying they will, then it very clearly WILL happen.
Interested to know the source for your claim that “no pandemic last more than 2 years”.
Siso
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:16 am
I would urge people to take a closer look at the live vaccinating broadcast that have been going up from the BBC and the UMC event.. Clearly empty syringes and retracting needles live on broadcast on multiple stations while the Dr’s and nurses clapping and cheering in the background but have been caught by viewers and even the KTSM reporter couldn’t denie it was a mistake haha.
I’m all for good vaccines but this is very shady and ridiculous
Siso
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:48 am
you already start to silence people thaiger? 2 messages related to real live broadcast by the mainstream media is what I referred to in my previous post. KTMC event and BBC broadcast were they clearly use a empty syringe and a detractable needle, so clearly and bluntly that an investigation has been opened and the news station couldn’t ignore it and had to be honest about it.. If you start selective sensoring real stories like shame on you big time
Peter
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:44 pm
The actual date of delivery was apparently Feb to April. Quite a difference.
2 million doses won’t even scratch the surface after key workers get the vaccine.
The West has had a really slow start and they had ordered and paid for different vaccines months ago.
The new highly contagious strains have now reached the Far East, so sooner or later Thailand is going to get hit.
Talk of opening Thailand in Q3 is nonsense, 2021 will be no different than 2020.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:07 pm
Agreed 100%, apart from the last line, Peter.
The big difference is both the vaccine and the roll out system. In the West, so far, they’ve only been using the two mRNA vaccines which were always going to be slow and difficult to distribute – the US has so far barely vaccinated a tenth of the numbers it planned on (2 mill by year end rather than 20 mill), and at that rate it would take well over five years to vaccinate everyone, and the UK has had similar problems despite offering GPs a ten pound per jab bonus.
Thailand, though, will be using a “traditional” vaccine which can be easily transported and distributed, and administered through the well established system of sub-district clinics and district hospitals in the same way they administer other vaccines such as tetanus – a system ideally suited for the purpose, rather than the more “modern” centralised systems the West has changed to.
I also doubt there’ll be the same anti-vax sentiment as in the West, where in a number of countries only 40% of the population have indicated a willingness to be vaccinated – that level of stupidity doesn’t exist here.