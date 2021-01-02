Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What’s closed in Bangkok? Decision on restaurants today.
Here’s the full list of closures from the BMA that went into effect at midnight last night in the city of Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.(Pattaya/Banglamung list of restrictions and closures below)
- Entertainment venues, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, flea markets, snooker and billiards clubs, arcade game premises, games shops, Internet cafes, cockfighting rings, child care centres, elderly care centres, boxing stadiums, self defence schools, gymnasiums, race courses, public bath premises, bath-sauna-massage establishments, all kinds of sports competition premises, banquet rooms (as published by the BMA)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.
The city’s 437 public schools, run by the BMA, have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
In Pattaya/Banglamung, the following closures and restrictions are already in place…
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker, etc. closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences. They did not specifically say what number of people is considered a gathering
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- The order is until further notice with no expiration date. There is not an alcohol sales ban. There is not a curfew or stay indoors order, although people are encouraged to stay at home.
Tourism
The world aviation industry suffers Annus Horribilis | VIDEO
In the Asia-Pacific, where the affect of Covid-19 has been lower (at this stage), the passenger load was 30-40% down, compared to last year.
Overall, international flights for the latter part of 2020 are down 75% year on year.
The world’s aviation industry has been profoundly affected by the border closures and restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
Many airlines end the year in disarray, bleeding money with the majority of their fleet grounded and many of their older aircraft retired.
North American passenger flights dropped by 48% year on year, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.
In Latin America the figure was 46% down. These two regions did better than most.
Both Airbus and Boeing, the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers, have announced huge losses as airlines cancel new aircraft purchases.
Tourism
The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations
OPINION by Bill Barnett
As the final days of disruptive 2020 come screeching to an erratic end, hotel, and restaurant owners are peering into an unpredictable year ahead. Here in Thailand over the past week, the tourism industry has been shaken to its core over an uptick in Covid-19 cases and backroom speculation over fears of another round of lockdowns.(Restrictions, but not full lockdowns, have already been applied by a number of provincial governors, including in parts of Bangkok, Rayong, Nonthaburi and Pattaya)
With domestic tourism being the only operating segment at present, the market reality is that the lag in vaccinations could take 9 to 12 months in 2021. We are now facing a situation that it’s highly unlikely a significant reopening of international travel will effectively gain traction until 2022. What’s more worrisome for hotels that have been trying to survive low-levels of occupancy over the past 6 months is that the combination of anti-travel sentiment and volatile restrictions could see a worsening of trading conditions next year for an extended period.
No need to put on rose-colored glasses for tourism businesses here and the most relevant concern is how to survive, stay afloat, and manage cash flow. While every situation is different, there is a case for some enterprises to temporarily close and hibernate next year until borders are broadly open again. Did I hear a groan? Yes, reality bites. But the key messaging here is there is no point planning long term if you can’t fund up mounting losses for much of 2021.
Hotels and restaurant owners in particular now need to assess the situation on the ground. If you have been losing money over the past six months, can you continue to fund cash flow next year,month after month?The traditional tourism season in Thailand has shifted, and domestic holidays and weekends are the only real opportunities to claw back revenue.
Looking at hotels, big-box types versus smaller properties with decentralised systems are entirely different when looking at the viability of closures. Take into account fixed and variable costs and try to come to grips with break-even scenarios and cash resources. If you are in the red, are you prepared to fund up another 12 months of losses?
Moving into the New Year, the expected drop in travel in January onward is looming so it’s critical to do the numbers and decide what strategy is best for the businesses. If bank financing is in place, it’s time to start talking to lenders and if needed secure additional funding.
In 2020 Thailand’s hotel and tourism industry has stood tall and optimistic. I share the long-term optimism but the prospect that next year could swing downward more is a clear and present danger. Given hotels and restaurants are service-related, the ethics of retaining jobs is critical and has to be a primary focus, but if the operating losses result in later permanent closure, owners have not done anyone a favor by swimming against the current.
Let’s be clear, I am no in any way advocating the entire industry to temporarily close and retire to a dark room for zoom conferences and endless Netflix episodes. But the message here is if you are losing money now, and likely to be unable to fund a longer period of losses, take action now. In a passionate foray like hospitality, it’s imperative not to let a false sense of pride or fight take over reason and business sense.
My end of year messaging is just that, be prepared for worse days to come. It's painful to write but if you plan, strategise and understand there is light at the end of the tunnel but you have to get to the end of the tunnel first, that is what matters. Look at your options in 2021 and I look forward to seeing all of you on the other side.
Economy
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.
It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.
Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.
Kristof
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:46 am
If they have to go to this level of diligence i hope that other provinces are also taking into account that lots of people have recently traveled from Bangkok and surrounding areas and are still partying pretty hardy. Stay united Thailand; unified response is essential regardless of any political system in place.