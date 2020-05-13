CCSA will announce list of businesses, activities that can recommence | The Thaiger

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, has announced that the CCSA will likely decide on Friday on a full list of business and leisure activities which will be allowed to resume as part of the second phase of leasing Emergency Decree restrictions. The national state of emergency was declared in March to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He says that, for the time being, the issue remains open, but he hinted at the retail, wholesale and leisure activities that are likely to be allowed to resume on Sunday.

They include shopping malls, community malls (with the exception of cinemas), bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks and conference halls located in malls, beauty salons offering curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events, but without spectators, botanical gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.

Taweesilp says the Friday announcement will give business operators time to prepare their premises before they reopen.

Regarding compliance with regulations, by business and leisure activities reopened last week, he says checks of about 18,000 venues show only 2.4% in violation and 30.5% not fully observing regulations.

Regarding the tracing application which has been used with great success in South Korea, China and Taiwan, Taweesilp compared the smartphone system to a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers.

He says the tracing system should not be viewed as an intrusion by the state into the privacy of individuals, but a tool that benefits the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World