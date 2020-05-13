Young student busted for big crimes | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Young student busted for big crimes

Anukul

Young student busted for big crimes
PHOTO: mgronline.com
The Narcotics Control Board have announced the arrest of an 18 year old student at a private college in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, for possession of 10,000 ecstasy pills.

“The student ordered 35,000 ecstasy pills by airmail from The Netherlands, paying in Bitcoin via the internet. He was arrested when the first shipment of 10,000 pills arrived. The second shipment of 25,000 is on the way and will be seized when it arrives.”

The ONCB worked with the Airport Interdiction Task Force which had originally investigated and detected the drugs.

“The youth admitted to having tried to produce ecstasy pills himself, instead of ordering them from abroad.”

“Most of the imported ecstasy pills were sold to young night revellers in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The student also admitted he had been in the business since 2016, importing between 20,000-30,000 ecstasy pills a month. The officers, therefore, reported the allegations and detained him for prosecution.”

In the first half of 2020, authorities arrested 22 suspects in 25 smuggling cases with a total of 263,312 ecstasy pills seized. Most of the smuggled drugs, 15 cases, came from Germany, followed by the 4 cases each from The Netherlands and Portugal, 2 cases were from France and 1 case each from Belgium and Slovenia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Ch 7 News

Former Future Forward members claim they're behind political slogan campaign around Bangkok

May Taylor

6 hours ago

May 13, 2020

FILE PHOTO: "Redshirt" protesters in Bangkok - Wikimedia

Former members of the now defunct Future Forward party say they are responsible for projecting a political slogan on to some of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks Sunday night, and say more’s to come.

Coconuts reports that the political figures, now members of a group called “Progressive Movement,” shared a video of activists using projection equipment from within a van. The group says it plans to release information related to a bloody government crackdown that ended political protests in 2010.

“How many times have people with empty hands been killed in cold blood? How many times have killers and those behind them never been prosecuted, and even stepped into the lanes of power?”

On Sunday, the slogan Seek the Truth was projected onto several monuments and buildings in Bangkok, all scenes of bloody clashes during political protests in 2010. They included the Democracy Monument, the BTS Victory Monument station, and a temple, Wat Pathum Wanaram, where 6 people seeking refuge were allegedly killed by government soldiers.

PHOTO: The slogan projected on the BTS Victory Monument station – Coconuts

Prominent members of the Future Forward Party, including its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, have been banned from politics for 10 years, after the party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in February. One former member, Pannika Wanich, now a founding member of the new Progressive Thai party, has warned that Sunday night’s activism is just the beginning. The group has promised that between now and May 20, it will release more information about the government action that ended the 2010 protests.

Between March and May that year, over 100,000 demonstrators, supporters of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, descended on the capital, demanding elections. Known as the “redshirts,” their supporters claim they protested peacefully, while opponents claim they were paid to flood into the city and cause mayhem and chaos.

The protests came to an end in May, with a bloody crackdown that saw nearly 100 people killed. The vast majority were civilians, but a Japanese journalist and five soldiers also died.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Bangkok's largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism

Caitlin Ashworth

1 day ago

May 12, 2020

PHOTO: Facebook: Bumrungrad Hospital

The coronavirus outbreak has hospitals across the world at their limits, but at one Thailand’s largest and most famous hospitals, the number of patients has been cut in half.

Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok heavily relies on medical tourism. Since the pandemic has ground much of international travel to a halt, Bumrungrad is getting hit hard. 50% of the patients at Bumrungrad come from overseas, the hospital’s CEO Artirat Charukitpipat says.

“They’ve now disappeared.”

“The most important question is how we will get over this crisis. At Bumrungrad, agility runs in our blood. We have great staff, and they are ready to adjust.”

Thailand is considered to be one of the most popular destinations for people seeking top quality and affordable care, from hair transplants to gender reassignment surgery. Last year, 632,000 of medical treatments snd episodes at the hospital were from foreign patients, making up two-thirds of the hospital’s revenue.

“The Covid-19 crisis is a very tough test for all businesses. The most important question is how we will get over this crisis.”

Bumrungrad is one of the largest hospitals in south east Asia, and the hospital touts it’s “world-class” care on its website. Patients at Bumrungrad come from over 180 countries with their highest earnings coming from Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. With a high volume of international patients, the hospital has a interpreters, a visa extension counter and provides embassy and travel assistance. They also have 62 overseas referral offices in 28 countries.

“For now, the hospital continues to practice telemedicine, or providing medical assistance remotely.”

They also have new residence programs for those who need to quarantine. During this time, the hospital is also being eyed by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, which is the largest hospital operator in the country. The pending take-over of Bumrungrad includes an offer of about 85 billion baht. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services are already the Hospital’s largest single shareholder.

Bumrungrad said in a filing to the Thai stock exchange on February 27 that it was “surprised” by the bid.

SOURCE: Bloomberg | Bumrungrad Hospital

"Bangkok's tap water is safe for cooking" – Metropolitan Waterworks

The Thaiger

1 day ago

May 12, 2020

PHOTO: Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

When people travel to Thailand they’re always warned not to drink the tap water. Or cook with it. But improved sanitation over the past few decades has now improved the quality of tap water around parts of the country, especially in the capital. Now the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority say that it is safe to use tap water to cook rice. And many people drink water directly from the tap these days too.

Its confirmation was in response to articles circulated in the Thai social media that tap water, if used to cook rice, may cause cancer to consumers.

Prinya Yamasamit, chief of the MWA, maintained that the quality of its tap water has been checked by both internal and external organisations.

“Consumers can use the tap water to cook rice, with no risks to their health.”

Whilst many Bangkokians drink water directly from their taps these days it’s not general practice. But it’s unlikely that the tap water poses any health issues for general washing, showering, making coffee or cleaning your teeth.

Actually, according to the MWA, around 5% of their customers drink straight from the tap. That might seem low but is high enough that any major issues with the water quality would surely have been detected by now.

Do you use water directly from the tap in Thailand?

SOURCE: Thai Residents

