CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 4,847 active cases in Thailand. A total of 9,331 Covid-19 cases and 66 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the CCSA since the start of the outbreak last year.

The latest coronavirus-related fatality is a 63 year old man who drove migrant workers to and from work in Samut Sakhon. He was admitted to the hospital on December 27 and died yesterday due to multiple organ failure. Reports do not say when the man tested positive for Covid-19, if he was experiencing any symptoms and if he had any underlying conditions.

Out of the 365 new Covid-19 cases, only 16 of them were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas. For the local transmissions, Chon Buri had the most cases, followed by Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi and Bangkok, but reports do not specify how many cases were in each province.

In Samut Sakhon, local health officials reported 900 new Covid-19 cases today detected in mass testing. Those cases are not included in today’s daily report from the CCSA.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

