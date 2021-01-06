CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Post Today
365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 4,847 active cases in Thailand. A total of 9,331 Covid-19 cases and 66 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the CCSA since the start of the outbreak last year.

The latest coronavirus-related fatality is a 63 year old man who drove migrant workers to and from work in Samut Sakhon. He was admitted to the hospital on December 27 and died yesterday due to multiple organ failure. Reports do not say when the man tested positive for Covid-19, if he was experiencing any symptoms and if he had any underlying conditions.

Out of the 365 new Covid-19 cases, only 16 of them were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas. For the local transmissions, Chon Buri had the most cases, followed by Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi and Bangkok, but reports do not specify how many cases were in each province.

In Samut Sakhon, local health officials reported 900 new Covid-19 cases today detected in mass testing. Those cases are not included in today’s daily report from the CCSA.

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 5, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Ipissonjohn

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    So what’s the point of mandatory quarantine if lockdowns work?

    This is so hard to understand. I’m so confused. Oh and only 66 supposed deaths caused by covid. When am I supposed to get scared?

    I’m not scared yet. Just annoyed at the media and their mistruths

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

50 mins ago

on

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By

PHOTO: Prachachat

900 more Covid-19 cases were detected in the coronavirus-hotspot Samut Sakhon, a local health official announced today. Due to the major outbreak in the province, just southwest of Bangkok, factories might be turned into quarantine areas and field hospitals.

There are now 2,296 Covid-19 patients in the province, most of the cases detected in proactive testing, according to Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong. He adds that at least 45 provinces have reported Covid-19 infections linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster.

The cases were not included in today’s daily report by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. CCSA reported 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death.

Samut Sakhon health authorities rolled out a mass Covid-19 testing campaign after an outbreak at a seafood food market and fishing hub in the Mahachai area last month. The vast majority of patients are Burmese migrants who worked at various factories throughout the province.

“If a factory is found to have several infected people, we will turn it into a quarantine facility for its infected employees. Those who have severe symptoms will be sent to a hospital for treatment, while those who have been tested positive with no symptoms for more than 10 days will be allowed to live in a controlled zone together with those who have been ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to close restaurants that don’t comply with the Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. Restaurant owners must follow the disease control measures strictly if they don’t want to worsen their business further.

The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says that, in all food shops in Bangkok, alcoholic drinks are banned from being served.

All districts must ensure that restaurants comply strictly with the Covid-19 steps of the BMA, such as socially distanced seating plans and the use of the Thai Chana application.”

A restaurant owner told the Bangkok Post that the restaurant will be happy to comply with the government’s new restrictions,knowing that it might otherwise be closed for 14 days, which would only further damage their business.

In line with the new Covid-19 restrictions, all restaurants and food shops in Bangkok are ordered to provide dining-in service until 9pm only. If a restaurant or a food outlet regularly operates after 9pm, only takeaway food services are allowed. However, people in Bangkok are urged to eat at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA: Illegal gambling is a major factor in the new wave of Covid-19

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By

PHOTO: Unsplash: Michal Parzuchowski

Illegal gambling has become even more of a problem as health officials try to track down elusive gamblers after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den spread to other provinces.

Gambling has been a major factor in the new wave of coronavirus infections as many compulsive gamblers tend to frequent various venues and also travel in groups, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

“Gamblers do not go to only one place. If they lose at one den, they will move on and bet in others.”

The first cluster of infections last month was detected at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, affecting a large migrant community. While the virus spread to hundreds of migrants, health officials say those the cases linked to migrant workers have been easier to contain than the cases linked to gamblers.

Infections linked to the Rayong gambling den have spread to 15 provinces including Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Some gamblers tested positive in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Amnat, Charoen, Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.

Police are now cracking down on illegal gambling. Last night, police raided a gambling house in northern province Nakhon Sawan and arrested 20 people. Apparently, many of the gamblers had come from the neighbouring province Pichit, according to the province’s police chief Rapeepong Sukpaiboon.

In Bangkok last week, a police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan now says there are no gambling dens in Bangkok and police are “on top of it.”

In Chon Buri and Rayong, both provincial police chiefs were transferred and are being investigated after Covid-19 patients said they visited illegal gambling dens in the 2 provinces.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)50 mins ago

900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death

PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok | The Thaiger
Thailand2 hours ago

PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

CCSA: Illegal gambling is a major factor in the new wave of Covid-19

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thai PM pledges financial assistance for workers affected by Covid-19 restrictions

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

“Don’t try this at home,” Thai FDA warns against self-diagnosis using Covid-19 rapid test

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials

Thailand4 hours ago

Thai officials crackdown on “lèse majesté” social media pages and posts

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Los Angeles ambulances won’t take cardiac patients unlikely to survive as Covid crisis worsens

Road deaths20 hours ago

392 killed in road accidents during New Year holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days”

Thailand20 hours ago

Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February

Thailand21 hours ago

Justice minister proposes “fortune-telling” vocational program for prison inmates

Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Trending