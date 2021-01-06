900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
900 more Covid-19 cases were detected in the coronavirus-hotspot Samut Sakhon, a local health official announced today. Due to the major outbreak in the province, just southwest of Bangkok, factories might be turned into quarantine areas and field hospitals.
There are now 2,296 Covid-19 patients in the province, most of the cases detected in proactive testing, according to Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong. He adds that at least 45 provinces have reported Covid-19 infections linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster.
The cases were not included in today’s daily report by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. CCSA reported 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death.
Samut Sakhon health authorities rolled out a mass Covid-19 testing campaign after an outbreak at a seafood food market and fishing hub in the Mahachai area last month. The vast majority of patients are Burmese migrants who worked at various factories throughout the province.
“If a factory is found to have several infected people, we will turn it into a quarantine facility for its infected employees. Those who have severe symptoms will be sent to a hospital for treatment, while those who have been tested positive with no symptoms for more than 10 days will be allowed to live in a controlled zone together with those who have been ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 4,847 active cases in Thailand. A total of 9,331 Covid-19 cases and 66 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the CCSA since the start of the outbreak last year.
The latest coronavirus-related fatality is a 63 year old man who drove migrant workers to and from work in Samut Sakhon. He was admitted to the hospital on December 27 and died yesterday due to multiple organ failure. Reports do not say when the man tested positive for Covid-19, if he was experiencing any symptoms and if he had any underlying conditions.
Out of the 365 new Covid-19 cases, only 16 of them were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas. For the local transmissions, Chon Buri had the most cases, followed by Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi and Bangkok, but reports do not specify how many cases were in each province.
In Samut Sakhon, local health officials reported 900 new Covid-19 cases today detected in mass testing. Those cases are not included in today’s daily report from the CCSA.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to close restaurants that don’t comply with the Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. Restaurant owners must follow the disease control measures strictly if they don’t want to worsen their business further.
The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says that, in all food shops in Bangkok, alcoholic drinks are banned from being served.
“All districts must ensure that restaurants comply strictly with the Covid-19 steps of the BMA, such as socially distanced seating plans and the use of the Thai Chana application.”
A restaurant owner told the Bangkok Post that the restaurant will be happy to comply with the government’s new restrictions,knowing that it might otherwise be closed for 14 days, which would only further damage their business.
In line with the new Covid-19 restrictions, all restaurants and food shops in Bangkok are ordered to provide dining-in service until 9pm only. If a restaurant or a food outlet regularly operates after 9pm, only takeaway food services are allowed. However, people in Bangkok are urged to eat at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: Illegal gambling is a major factor in the new wave of Covid-19
Illegal gambling has become even more of a problem as health officials try to track down elusive gamblers after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den spread to other provinces.
Gambling has been a major factor in the new wave of coronavirus infections as many compulsive gamblers tend to frequent various venues and also travel in groups, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
“Gamblers do not go to only one place. If they lose at one den, they will move on and bet in others.”
The first cluster of infections last month was detected at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, affecting a large migrant community. While the virus spread to hundreds of migrants, health officials say those the cases linked to migrant workers have been easier to contain than the cases linked to gamblers.
Infections linked to the Rayong gambling den have spread to 15 provinces including Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Some gamblers tested positive in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Amnat, Charoen, Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.
Police are now cracking down on illegal gambling. Last night, police raided a gambling house in northern province Nakhon Sawan and arrested 20 people. Apparently, many of the gamblers had come from the neighbouring province Pichit, according to the province’s police chief Rapeepong Sukpaiboon.
In Bangkok last week, a police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan now says there are no gambling dens in Bangkok and police are “on top of it.”
In Chon Buri and Rayong, both provincial police chiefs were transferred and are being investigated after Covid-19 patients said they visited illegal gambling dens in the 2 provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Rasputin
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:07 pm
900 new cases in 24 hours is very bad news, it would appear the virus is close to being out of control and containment no longer being a realistic option. The first thing I would do is retest to check the accuracy of the testing system in use. If it is accurate, positive action needs to be taken while there is still time available to reverse the spread. Look towards the USA or Europe if you want to know what you have heading your way. This dammed virus will take no prisoners.
Ipissonjohn
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:10 pm
Well its not accurate according the FDA WHO and Dr. Fauci. So nothing is out of control except the media.
Ipissonjohn
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:08 pm
Except FDA WHO and Dr. Fauci admitted pcr tests are unreliable to determine a “case”
So this amounts to disgraceful propaganda sharia the thai people.
quang
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:31 pm
I hope that the companies which employed the immigrants will be severely punished with heavy fines