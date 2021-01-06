900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing | The Thaiger

900 more Covid-19 cases were detected in the coronavirus-hotspot Samut Sakhon, a local health official announced today. Due to the major outbreak in the province, just southwest of Bangkok, factories might be turned into quarantine areas and field hospitals.

There are now 2,296 Covid-19 patients in the province, most of the cases detected in proactive testing, according to Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong. He adds that at least 45 provinces have reported Covid-19 infections linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster.

The cases were not included in today’s daily report by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. CCSA reported 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death.

Samut Sakhon health authorities rolled out a mass Covid-19 testing campaign after an outbreak at a seafood food market and fishing hub in the Mahachai area last month. The vast majority of patients are Burmese migrants who worked at various factories throughout the province.

“If a factory is found to have several infected people, we will turn it into a quarantine facility for its infected employees. Those who have severe symptoms will be sent to a hospital for treatment, while those who have been tested positive with no symptoms for more than 10 days will be allowed to live in a controlled zone together with those who have been ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World

