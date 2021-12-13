CCSA meets today to decide if New Year countdown can go ahead

The fate of the main New Year’s Eve countdown event will be decided at a CCSA meeting today, according to government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. Thai PBS World reports that officials will also discuss the potential re-opening of the land border with Malaysia and whether or not that should be postponed.

According to Thanakorn, officials will also decide if disease prevention measures need to be adjusted. He says the situation in Thailand continues to improve, with both infection numbers and fatalities declining. He adds that despite the emergence of the Omicron variant, Thailand has only reported 3 confirmed cases and 1 yet-to-be-confirmed case. Today, Thailand has reported 3,398 new infections and another 23 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the land border with Malaysia was scheduled to re-open on Thursday, but Thai PBS World reports that the CCSA will today decide if this needs to be pushed back. Malaysia too has encountered the Omicron variant, with the country’s first case reported in a student who recently arrived from South Africa via Singapore.

In related news, Thanakorn says it’s important that people continue to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures so that everyone can enjoy the end-of-year festivities safely. The PM has also issued reminders to businesses, including restaurants and shopping malls, instructing them to comply with public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World