Buriram reports first Covid-19 case in 9 months | The Thaiger

After going around 9 months without a Covid-19 case, the Isaan province Buriram reported a local coronavirus infection, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The new wave of infections is far exceeding the first with now 5,048 active cases compared to April’s peak of 1,451.

In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to more than 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, and now to Buriram, which went 280 days without a case.

The Buriram patient worked delivering food to people who frequented an illegal gambling den in Chon Buri which is a so-called “red zone” and under tight restrictions due to the high number of Covid-19 infections.

Here’s the Buriram patient’s travel timeline:

December 26 – The woman returned to Buriram from Pattaya. She rode in a private car with 3 relatives.

December 28 – She brought her father, who was sick, to the Nang Rong district hospital.

December 29 – The woman went to a market in the Nang Rong municipal area.

December 30 – She developed symptoms of a headache and a sore throat. Despite feeling ill, the woman attended a funeral in the Chumsaeng sub-district.

January 2 to 4 – She lost her sense of smell. She went to the district office and had lunch at a restaurant in the Non Dindaeng district.

January 5 – She went to the hospital for a medical check and tested positive for Covid-19.

Local health officials are advising those who attended the funeral to monitor their health for the next 2 weeks and to continue practicing Covid-19 prevention measures like wearing a face mask and social distancing.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

