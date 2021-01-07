Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road | The Thaiger

Crime
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Bangkok police arrested 2 men who allegedly dumped a dead man’s body on the side of the road in the Nong Khaem district. The suspects allegedly told police that they had invited 33 year old Chalit Nensap to a party, but he then overdosed on methamphetamine and died.
To avoid potential drug charges from police, the men decided to get rid of the body, they allegedly told police. They wrapped Chalit’s body in blankets and dumped it on the side of Mahacharoen Road.
The body was found yesterday morning and was identified as Chalit Nensap, who worked as an insurance agent. Police tracked down and arrested 43 year old Rungroj and 48 year old Satapapong at their home near Bangkok’s Taweewattana Canal.
The men are facing charges of concealing a corpse which carries a penalty of 1 year in prison and an up to 2,000 baht fine.
SOURCE:The Nation
Thailand
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
People who travel from any of the 28 “red zone” provinces and conceal their travel timeline can face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 40,000 baht, according to yesterday’s announcement in the Royal Gazette. The tightened measures are aimed to slow people’s travel from the affected area to other parts of the country and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Key measures for all 28 “red zone” provinces announced in the Royal Gazette:
- People must download the Mor Chana mobile app when travelling.
- People who intentionally conceal their travelling timeline or give false information about travelling will face a legal penalty.
- Full gambling suppression and legal action for government officials who are proved for relating to gambling.
The Royal Gazette also announced more stringent measures for travellers going to and from the 5 coastal provinces at the highest risk. Only essential travel is allowed to and from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanataburi and Trat. To enter or leave the provinces, travellers must have a permission document issued by local authorities.
More checkpoints are also being set up throughout the 5 provinces. People passing through the checkpoints are required to have their temperature checked and download the Mor Chana tracing app.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CCSA | Nation TV
Protests
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.
13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.
“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Whoops. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector and Minister of Misunderstanding was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed and mocked his claims.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
