Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Buriram quarantine violators to be housed at racetrack

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Buriram quarantine violators to be housed at racetrack
PHOTOS: The Nation
Well known north-eastern politician, tycoon and local “kingmaker” Newin Chidchob posted on Facebook today that officials in the northeastern province of Buriram have prepared the Chang International Circuit as a special place for “stubborn people” who ignore self-quarantining rules.

Officials confirmed that those who ignore the 14 day self-isolation guidelines will be housed at the race track building until their quarantine period is complete. The photos they provided with the story look like they mean business!

People returning from high-risk areas or those in the “sensitive” group such as seniors and kids, have to register to stay home for 14 days, use separate personal utensils from other family members, and avoid going out in public.

Registrants will be installed with a tracking device – if they venture more than 50 metres from their homes, the gadget will set off an alarm. If the registrants ignore this warning, they’ll be forced to undergo state quarantine at the race track. The officials apologised to Buriram residents for any inconvenience.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
