Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 31 | The Thaiger

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 31

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 31
“Far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region – WHO update

The World Health Organisation says that the coronavirus pandemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the WHO, Takeshi Kasai, says “Let me be clear. This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard, we need every country to keep preparing for large-scale community transmission. Countries with limited resources are a priority, such as Pacific Island nations.

Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area

Pattaya’s Committee for the Surveillance and Prevention of Covid-19 is proposing to use the city’s Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary medical shelter.

The shelter would be for people under investigation for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms to quarantine them from others.

Pattaya currently has 12 cases, with a 16 in Bang Lamung, and a total of 53 in Chon Buri province. 105 people are currently being scrutinised for the virus in the province. 

Bangkok Pattaya Hospital has also announced it’s willing to help with the necessary medical supplies, sanitisers and other equipment. 

All public transport to Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat suspended

Thailand’s Land Transport Department is suspending all public transport in an out of Phuket, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, due to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

The four provinces are in the south of Thailand. The department’s director-general says that the suspension includes inter-provincial and chartered services, but public transport to other destinations is unaffected.

Meanwhile the Thai Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong has foreshadowed that they may roll out the same deal for all inter-provincial public transport soon.

Regional Round-up

Philippines

President Duterte assures 200-billion Peso aid for the ‘most affected’ Filipinos in Covid-19 crisis

Indonesia

Jakarta buries 283 Covid-19 victims, suspected victims in under a month

Singapore

14 National University of Singapore students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases

Myanmar

Myanmar reports first death from Covid-19. A 69 year old man who had underlying health issues

Vietnam

Vietnam’s southern Ho Chi Minh City will halt all public buses from Wednesday until April 15

Abandoned newborn girl discovered in Chiang Mai

An infant girl was found abandoned outside a grilled pork stand in Chiang Mai Province in Thailand’s north early yesterday.

The baby was found by a “drunken man” at 6:30am.The infant was wrapped in a red towel, and was quickly taken to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. Hospital staff told reporters the baby girl is in good health. Health officials are trying to track down the baby’s mother.

30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April

According to the Thai Hotels Association, out of the 32,000 or so hotels registered in Thailand, 95% will lose all revenue during April .

An adviser to the THA says that the number of hotel closures is growing every day as more provinces have imposed stricter lockdown policies.

The president of THA’s southern chapter says that 87% of hotels in Phuket intend to temporarily close during April to comply with the one-month lockdown.

Bangkok monks now sporting bespoke face shields

Monks in the nation’s capital have stopped waiting for a delivery of face masks and made their own face shields.

They’ve started wearing their home-made creations for their daily morning alms rounds. The monks are from Bangkok’s Wat Matchan Tikaram temple.

The home-made shields even included the words ‘FACE SHIELD’ emblazoned across the top, just in case anyone was unsure what they were.

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Monday, March 30

1 day ago

March 30, 2020

Thailand News Today – Monday, March 30

136 more virus cases confirmed in Thailand as outbreak spreads out of Bangkok

A spokesman for the country’s newly formed Covid-19 Situation Administration Thailand confirmed 136 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today.

This raises the total number of infections to 1,524. Deaths in the Kingdom remain at 7. As of yesterday, 54% of Covid-19 infections were found outside Bangkok with a growing trend of additional infections in the provinces.

The number of newly infected health department personnel yesterday was 8.

14 million Thai’s crash online registration for 5,000 baht cash handout

It is estimated that 14 million Thai citizens have registered for the government’s measure for a ‘cash hand out’ to self-employed, freelancers and part-timers.

And they’ve crashed the government’s website with all the traffic. The number of people registering was 4 times greater than the government’s initial predictions.

The number of people who had registered reached 14 million yesterday morning, not bad when the total population of Thailand is around 66 million. The program had opened on Saturday evening for online registration.

Fortress Phuket. The island closes off Sarasin Bridge and boating traffic, except supplies

Phuketians, you are now marooned on a tropical island. Well, almost…

Last night the Phuket Governor rolled out another level of lockdowns for the southern island. There are a few exceptions.

• Sarasin Bridge, the bridge linking Phuket to Phang Nga province and the mainland, is now closed.

• No boat traffic in or out of Phuket, except cargo with food and medical supplies.

• The airport remains open for domestic and international flights, but only until April 10.

• The new closures are in force until April 30.

Additionally, all beaches on the island are now closed until the end of April and everyone is required to wear a face mask when in public spaces or shopping.

Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue

Used face masks and tissue paper are now classified as hazardous waste during this Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, at least in Bangkok.

Bangkok’s governor is urging people to dispose of used face masks properly, using the new red bins which are designated for hazardous waste. He said “this also includes facial tissue used to wipe noses or bodily fluids.”

It remains to be seen whether other urban areas will follow Bankok’s example.

Air pollution levels remain critical around northern Thailand

Air pollution across the upper North of Thailand remains at critical levels. And it’s been unpleasantly hot there as well.

Authorities are monitoring almost 400 active hotspots and in and around Chiang Mai province, many still burning as of this afternoon. The air quality did not improve this morning, with air quality recordings “very unhealthy” to “hazardous”. Temperature in Chiang Mai today, is again 40 with more of the same on the way this week.

Weather

“Hot to very hot” in the North and Northeast, thundershowers predicted

3 days ago

March 28, 2020

"Hot to very hot" in the North and Northeast, thundershowers predicted
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A thermal low still covers upper Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Northeast and the East regions. Thailand is now in the ‘shoulder’ season, between the dry season and wet season, which is set to kick in sometime in April. (Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai 5 day forecasts below)

Chiang Mai is poised for another week of scorchers, each day predicted to be over 40C.

“Hot conditions still prevail over most of upper Thailand and very hot weather is forecast for parts of the North, the Northeast and the Central regions,” according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

“Thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast for the Northeast and the East. People should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage.”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Hot to very hot; temperature lows of 18-25℃ and highs of 38-41℃.

Northeastern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers in some areas; lows of 22-26℃ and highs of 36-40℃.

Central region: Hot to very hot; temperature lows of 24-26℃, highs of 37-40℃.

Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 33-38℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-27℃, highs of 33-36 ℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, higher offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 34-39℃.

Bangkok’s 5 day forecast…

image

Phuket’s 5 day forecast…

image

Chiang Mai‘s 5 day forecast (yikes!)…

image

SOURCE: The Nation | Weather.com

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, March 27

4 days ago

March 27, 2020

Thailand News Today – Friday, March 27

91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning. There was also an additional death reported.

The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. 

Of the new cases today…

• 5 from the Bangkok “boxing match cluster”

• 7 from a nightclub cluster

• 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases

• 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner)

• 5 individuals who were working tourists and visitors

• 46 cases who are still being identified and traced

• The new death was a patient in Narathiwat

• 2 Thais have also died in the past 2 days in New York

Worldwide the USA now leads the number of cases, surpassing China overnight and registering over 12,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

People ‘strongly advised’ to stay home for 7 days

People nationwide are strongly urged to stay home and stop socialising for the next 7 days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to stem the coronavirus.”

The Chief of Thai Defence Forces, who is also in charge of security affairs says…

“We need your cooperation not to leave home and to cancel all activities. Stay home and stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the nation, and continue doing this for a week.”

“The country is not yet under total lockdown yet, but if infections continue to rise, it may be inevitable.”

China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter

How the tables can turn within a month or so, now it’s China that is closing its borders. 

China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that they will temporarily suspend foreign entries into China.This will also include foreign nationals holding valid visas or resident permits in China. 

People with the diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected and foreign nationals visiting to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.

Chon Buri crane collapse injures 3, damages homes

A crane collapse in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district this morning has severely injured three and damaged six adjacent buildings. 

Authorities rushed to the scene after they were notified at 10:30am of the incident in the Naklua subdistrict. Officers, emergency responders and reporters arrived find the collapsed crane which had fallen and badly damaged six buildings, many of them residential.

Three people have been seriously injured, including a 65 year old, a 12 year old boy and the 31 year old crane driver. They were all taken to local hospitals. The cause of the collapse is unclear, and police are still investigating.

Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels

A bushfire roaring away in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai is causing continued concerns for Chiang Mai residents.

500 local officials and soldiers from the 3rd Army Region were called in to fight the blaze and spent 14 hours bringing it under control, including calling in helicopters to drop water as they tried to control the spread.

It also pushed air pollution readings in the region up to record highs, up to 1000 where the upper safe level is meant to be 50 mg per cubic metre. This afternoon it’s back to around 156.

Potential catastrophe facing Thailand’s elephant camps

Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, along with many other camps in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors due to the current Coronavirus situation in Thailand. 

Apart from resulting in hardship for the elephants, the closures will seriously hurt Thailand’s tourism industry in the future if no support is forthcoming soon. “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation,believes many of the closures will be permanent.

“If there is no support forthcoming to keep them safe, the elephants will either starve to death or may be put onto the streets to beg. It’s a very bleak outlook unless some financial help is received immediately.”

You can read that story at thethaiger.com

