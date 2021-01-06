Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves | The Thaiger

A Bangkok website, known simply as BKK Covid-19, has listed 11 areas and venues now considered “high risk” and urged recent visitors to come forward. The places in question are spread across several provinces in the centre and east of the country. Those who have visited the following since December 15 are urged to register HERE.

1. Samut Sakhon province

2. The following districts and sub-districts in the central province of Nakhon Pathom: Bang Rakam sub-district in Nakhon Chaisri district, Sa See Moom, Huay Muang, Sa Pattana sub-district in Kampang Saen district, Bang Luang, Don Toom sub-district in Bang Laen

3. Nonthaburi province: Moo 5 and Moo 6 in the Sao Tong Hin sub-district of Bang Yai district

4. Chon Buri province: Banglamung district

5. Rayong province: Mueang Rayong district

The following Bangkok venues are all considered high-risk and recent visitors are urged to register HERE or call the Bangkok Health Office hotline on 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.

6. Groove Evening on Borom Ratchachonnanee Road in the Arun Amarin area. Those who visited from December 13 are asked to come forward.

7. New Jazz, opposite The Mall Thaphra – anyone who has visited since December 25

8. The Sun on Sirindhorn Road – anyone who visited since December 25

9. The Roof Bar on Phra Ram 3 between December 13 and December 30

10. Esan Krong Kaew restaurant in Pinklao (no dates specified. The restaurant is one of 3 linked to a cluster of recent infectionsin the capital).

11. Nong Mai Plaza (Nong Mai Karaoke) on Soi Omsin in Pinklao, between December 15 and December 26.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.