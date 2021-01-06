Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
A Bangkok website, known simply as BKK Covid-19, has listed 11 areas and venues now considered “high risk” and urged recent visitors to come forward. The places in question are spread across several provinces in the centre and east of the country. Those who have visited the following since December 15 are urged to register HERE.
1. Samut Sakhon province
2. The following districts and sub-districts in the central province of Nakhon Pathom: Bang Rakam sub-district in Nakhon Chaisri district, Sa See Moom, Huay Muang, Sa Pattana sub-district in Kampang Saen district, Bang Luang, Don Toom sub-district in Bang Laen
3. Nonthaburi province: Moo 5 and Moo 6 in the Sao Tong Hin sub-district of Bang Yai district
4. Chon Buri province: Banglamung district
5. Rayong province: Mueang Rayong district
The following Bangkok venues are all considered high-risk and recent visitors are urged to register HERE or call the Bangkok Health Office hotline on 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
6. Groove Evening on Borom Ratchachonnanee Road in the Arun Amarin area. Those who visited from December 13 are asked to come forward.
7. New Jazz, opposite The Mall Thaphra – anyone who has visited since December 25
8. The Sun on Sirindhorn Road – anyone who visited since December 25
9. The Roof Bar on Phra Ram 3 between December 13 and December 30
10. Esan Krong Kaew restaurant in Pinklao (no dates specified. The restaurant is one of 3 linked to a cluster of recent infectionsin the capital).
11. Nong Mai Plaza (Nong Mai Karaoke) on Soi Omsin in Pinklao, between December 15 and December 26.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital
A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.
While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.
It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Officials say strict containment measures will bring Samut Sakhon outbreak under control
Health officials in Thailand say a number of strict containment measures being implemented in the central province of Samut Sakhon, should bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control within the coming weeks. Permanent Secretary for Health, Kiatiphum Wongrajit, says around 4,000 migrant workers located at the epicentre of the outbreak are being detained for over 10 days to ensure they do not spread the virus.
After seemingly going months with no case of local transmission, Thailand is now seeing a resurgence in Covid-19, after a 67 year old woman working at a Samut Sakhon fish market tested positive for the virus. Since then, the virus has spread to 45 other provinces in just 13 days, with active cases in the Kingdom now surpassing 2,100. Most of the cases linked to the Samut Sakhon fish market have been found in migrant workers.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says workers at the centre of the outbreak are being detained and categorised based on their level of immunity. He says those who have had the virus and are displaying immunity are being accommodated in a separate building and will be given certificates to confirm they are free from infection. However, their health will continue to be monitored.
Other workers who have had the virus but are not yet showing immunity will be housed in another building. Workers who did not test positive for Covid-19 will be accommodated in another zone. It’s understood that blood tests carried out on those who’ve had the virus show many have developed immunity. Opas points out that asymptomatic patients cannot transmit the virus after 8 days of infection.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says it’s likely more cases will be reported over the coming 14 days, as a result of New Year holiday travel.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.
26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.
Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…
Red (high risk for Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)
Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)
Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.
The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.
“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.
The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.
So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.
500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”
SOURCE: Reuters
