Thai PM pledges financial assistance for workers affected by Covid-19 restrictions | The Thaiger

“We’ll find the money.” This is the promise from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who’s instructing the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies to come up with measures to help workers who have been affected by the Covid-19 resurgence. The PM has pledged economic assistance for those who have lost their jobs, are currently being furloughed, or whose businesses have had to close.

According to a report in The Pattaya News, the PM says there are sufficient funds to help approximately 40 million people, as he ordered his economic teams to come up with ways of getting the aid out there.

The latest measures are on top of social security assistance available to those within that safety net. However, social security payments may not apply to many affected by the latest round of closures in the worst-affected provinces. Many workers in entertainment venues are informal and therefore fall outside the social security net. It has not been confirmed if they will benefit from the PM’s latest pledge.

SOURCE: TPN National

