All Nakhon Ratchasima hotels ordered closed | The Thaiger

Today the governor of the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province Vichian Channothai, also chairman of the provincial communicable diseases committee, signed an order to shut down all hotels to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The order is effective immediately and until further notice.

All hotels with current guests are required to inform district health officials of their total numbers, their names and their expected departure dates. Any guests who show any symptoms or are suspected to be infected with the virus must be reported to health officials for investigation.

Earlier the governor issued several orders closing down high risk places such as entertainment venues, department stores, service outlets and most natural and tourist attractions. A village in tambon Tha Ang of Chok Chai district was also ordered locked down.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Covid-19 Response Centre reported today that the number of confirmed infections in the province stands steady at 16.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also called Korat, was the site of a February massacre by a disgruntled soldier that shook the nation, leaving 30 people dead including the shooter, and wounding 58 others.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post