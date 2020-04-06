Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash | The Thaiger

The Bank of Thailand has announced today that all Thai citizens should clean all banknotes and coins to help contain the spread of the virus and ensure that the bank notes are not contaminated with the Covid-19 virus.

The BoT says notes can be disinfected by briefly soaking them in a soapy solution or a dishwashing liquid. Then the notes should be rinsed with water before being dabbed with a cloth and placed in the sun to dry.

The central bank has advised people to not clean banknotes with washing powder or bleach, or by baking or boiling them, which will damage them.

The BoT also suggested people use digital payment methods whenever possible and to avoid touching banknotes and coins, which may be contaminated with the virus.

Gives a whole new meaning to ‘money laundering’.

SOURCE: The Nation