No travel ban on British arrivals, quarantine facilities tighten rules | The Thaiger

While there’s no ban on travellers from the United Kingdom, quarantine facilities are tightening disease control measures for British arrivals after a new, faster-spreading Covid-19 variant was reported in the European country. British arrivals must now stay in their room for the majority of the stay under new measures set by the Department of Disease Control.

The department ordered ASQ facilities and state quarantine facilities to tighten measures in response to reports of the new Covid-19 variant. Visitors travelling from the UK are not allowed to leave their room until their second swab test comes out negative for Covid-19.

A British traveller currently in quarantine at a Bangkok ASQ hotel says he was told he cannot go to the hotel’s “relax area” which is outside the room near the pool until after day 12 of the quarantine period.

There was talk of barring UK arrivals after 4 British visitors tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine, but Thailand’s Foreign Ministry says the strict screening measures and mandatory 14 day quarantine are effective at containing the virus.

The ministry’s deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says travellers from the UK and other “high risk” countries are still allowed to enter Thailand, but they will need to provide more documentation than those from “low risk” countries.

“The Foreign Ministry reaffirms that no additional travel restrictions have been imposed against those travelling to Thailand from the UK as we have maintained a strict screening as well as compulsory quarantine for all inbound passengers.”

He says people wishing to travel to Thailand should check with their local Thai embassy as required documents vary from country to country.

“No travel ban, but of course more stringent measures in terms of documentation.”

SOURCE: CCSA

