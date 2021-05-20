Coronavirus (Covid-19)
70% of people to have first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by September – Health Minister
By September, 70% of the population in Thailand is expected to have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. An accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to takeoff next month when the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine is ready for public use.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government will focus on administering the first shot to the majority of the populations within the next 3 to 4 months and assures the public that doses will be available for a second shot.
“We will focus on the first shots of vaccination to meet the target of 70% of the population by September.”
As of yesterday, just over 1.5 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine while 819,961 people were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. In a previous statement, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.
Thailand started its national Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February, but many doses were sent to Phuket and Koh Samui in an effort to reach herd immunity on the islands and reopen to foreign tourists by July.
Demand for a vaccine has increased amid the latest Covid-19 outbreak, said to be a more infectious strain of the virus and hitting record highs with the number of active cases nearly 40 times higher than the first wave back in March of last year.
Many have criticised the Thai government for being too slow on its nationwide vaccination programme, saying they relied too heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced locally by Siam Bioscience.
With the surge in Covid-19 infections and a limited number of vaccine doses, Thailand has been securing more doses from other manufacturers. The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are currently being administered in Thailand. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are also now approved for emergency use.
SOURCE: Reuters
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
A Bangkok market and another in the central province of Pathum Thani have recorded hundreds of new Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that over 860 new cases have been detected at Pathum Thani’s Simummuang Market, while officials in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok have confirmed the 3-day closure of Bang Kapi Market following a spike in infections there.
Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says that between May 7 and 15, health officials tested 10,480 people at Simummuang Market. 867, or 8%, tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 70% are Thai and the remainder are migrant workers. Areas of the market with particularly high rates of infection have been closed and a 400-bed field hospital has opened at the market. It’s reported that an additional 400 beds will be delivered today, but the field hospital is not without its critics, as people say it’s not an appropriate place to treat infected patients.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the source of infection at the market is the turnstile at the public toilets. It has now been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser station.
Kiattiphum says most new cases are still being traced back to crowded markets and other public venues, replacing the nightlife clusters reported in the early days of the third wave. Family transmission is also a significant factor. He says both market traders and customers must undergo strict screening procedures, with their arrival and departure registered on the Thai Chana tracking app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated re-opening of Phuket on July 1, tourism officials are anxious to separate the southern island from parts of the country currently experiencing higher Covid-19 infection rates.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is emphasising the safety element of Phuket and the other areas that will follow the “sandbox” model of re-opening. In a fortuitous development, Phuket recorded no new infections yesterday and TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says tourists need to be convinced of the island’s safety.
“As the timeline for the country’s reopening via the so-called Phuket sandbox remains the same – July 1 – we have to make sure that the destination, which is currently building herd immunity, is safe for tourists.”
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the TAT met with the Thai Hotels Association and representatives from 50 – 60 hotels, including Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Centara Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels, Accor, Dusit Thani, Asset World Corp and Onyx Hospitality Group.
The authority wants to reassure hoteliers that the July 1 re-opening is still on and to ask for their cooperation in communicating with foreign guests. In particular, Yuthasak is focused on highlighting the island’s safety to differentiate it from the rest of the country.
“If we cannot give a clear message that the Phuket sandbox is separate from the rest of Thailand, they will not have the confidence to visit the country.”
There is optimism among hotel operators that international tourists are impatient to travel again, but most believe this is more likely to be seen in the last quarter of the year. They say the performance of the Phuket sandbox model will determine how the areas participating at a later stage will fare.
Meanwhile, Yuthasak says the TAT will provide ongoing information on Phuket’s re-opening plan, including daily infection rates, the progress of the vaccine rollout, and the capacity of the healthcare system.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths
Today the public health department has reported 2,636 new cases and 25 new Covid-related deaths. 671 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. The average daily case report remains consistent.
• The Transport Minister has advised that the planned walk-in Covid vaccination service at new Bang Sue Central Station in Bangkok was still “under discussion” after the PM scotched the setting up of the walk-in centres around the country. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha put put a halt to the plans saying the centres could “trigger overcrowding and vaccine shortages”.
On Monday it was announced that Bang Sue Central Station would provide walk-in jabs for transport workers from May 24 before expanding the service to the general public from June 1.
But in Phuket yesterday a number of locations around the island were used for Thais that had registered on the Mor Prom app for registration as Phuket tries to reach a 70% vaccination rate by July 1.
• Virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan says that people can contract Covid even after full recovery from a bout of the virus.
“They should be vaccinated.”
The head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University says that inoculation is needed to prevent a repeat of the infection, even in recovered patients.
• Nearly 900 Covid infections have been found at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Bang Kapi Market has been closed for cleaning for the past 3 days.
The Public Health Ministry have announced that no new Covid cases have been found from entertainment venues around the capital (just as well because they’e all closed!), but people are still being infected from family members and “from visiting markets and public venues”.
Between May 7 – 15, 10,480 people were tested at the Simummuang Market and 867 people, or 8% of those were infected.
SOURCE: FRB | Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
70% of people to have first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by September – Health Minister
Police in western Thailand discover 19 Burmese migrants hidden in truck
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
Royal Thai Police to investigate 29 officers for suspected ties to labour trafficking
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths
Nok Air submits business rehabilitation plan, now up for creditor approval
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Walk-in vaccinations scuttled, rain for the next few days | May 19
Pattaya Remand Prison maintains zero Covid-19 infections
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thai Airways restructuring plan approved by creditors
Survey ranks Taiwan as top country for expats in 2021
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
The Boys in Brown go 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Education2 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime2 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost