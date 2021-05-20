image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

70% of people to have first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by September – Health Minister

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

By September, 70% of the population in Thailand is expected to have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. An accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to takeoff next month when the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine is ready for public use.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government will focus on administering the first shot to the majority of the populations within the next 3 to 4 months and assures the public that doses will be available for a second shot.

“We will focus on the first shots of vaccination to meet the target of 70% of the population by September.”

As of yesterday, just over 1.5 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine while 819,961 people were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. In a previous statement, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.

Thailand started its national Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February, but many doses were sent to Phuket and Koh Samui in an effort to reach herd immunity on the islands and reopen to foreign tourists by July.

Demand for a vaccine has increased amid the latest Covid-19 outbreak, said to be a more infectious strain of the virus and hitting record highs with the number of active cases nearly 40 times higher than the first wave back in March of last year.

Many have criticised the Thai government for being too slow on its nationwide vaccination programme, saying they relied too heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced locally by Siam Bioscience.

With the surge in Covid-19 infections and a limited number of vaccine doses, Thailand has been securing more doses from other manufacturers. The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are currently being administered in Thailand. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are also now approved for emergency use.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Lucas Richarz

A Bangkok market and another in the central province of Pathum Thani have recorded hundreds of new Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that over 860 new cases have been detected at Pathum Thani’s Simummuang Market, while officials in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok have confirmed the 3-day closure of Bang Kapi Market following a spike in infections there.

Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says that between May 7 and 15, health officials tested 10,480 people at Simummuang Market. 867, or 8%, tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 70% are Thai and the remainder are migrant workers. Areas of the market with particularly high rates of infection have been closed and a 400-bed field hospital has opened at the market. It’s reported that an additional 400 beds will be delivered today, but the field hospital is not without its critics, as people say it’s not an appropriate place to treat infected patients.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the source of infection at the market is the turnstile at the public toilets. It has now been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser station.

Kiattiphum says most new cases are still being traced back to crowded markets and other public venues, replacing the nightlife clusters reported in the early days of the third wave. Family transmission is also a significant factor. He says both market traders and customers must undergo strict screening procedures, with their arrival and departure registered on the Thai Chana tracking app.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tourism

Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/jeiline

As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated re-opening of Phuket on July 1, tourism officials are anxious to separate the southern island from parts of the country currently experiencing higher Covid-19 infection rates.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is emphasising the safety element of Phuket and the other areas that will follow the “sandbox” model of re-opening. In a fortuitous development, Phuket recorded no new infections yesterday and TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says tourists need to be convinced of the island’s safety.

“As the timeline for the country’s reopening via the so-called Phuket sandbox remains the same – July 1 – we have to make sure that the destination, which is currently building herd immunity, is safe for tourists.”

The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the TAT met with the Thai Hotels Association and representatives from 50 – 60 hotels, including Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Centara Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels, Accor, Dusit Thani, Asset World Corp and Onyx Hospitality Group.

The authority wants to reassure hoteliers that the July 1 re-opening is still on and to ask for their cooperation in communicating with foreign guests. In particular, Yuthasak is focused on highlighting the island’s safety to differentiate it from the rest of the country.

“If we cannot give a clear message that the Phuket sandbox is separate from the rest of Thailand, they will not have the confidence to visit the country.”

There is optimism among hotel operators that international tourists are impatient to travel again, but most believe this is more likely to be seen in the last quarter of the year. They say the performance of the Phuket sandbox model will determine how the areas participating at a later stage will fare.

Meanwhile, Yuthasak says the TAT will provide ongoing information on Phuket’s re-opening plan, including daily infection rates, the progress of the vaccine rollout, and the capacity of the healthcare system.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths

Tim Newton

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

Today the public health department has reported 2,636 new cases and 25 new Covid-related deaths. 671 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. The average daily case report remains consistent.

• The Transport Minister has advised that the planned walk-in Covid vaccination service at new Bang Sue Central Station in Bangkok was still “under discussion” after the PM scotched the setting up of the walk-in centres around the country. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha put put a halt to the plans saying the centres could “trigger overcrowding and vaccine shortages”.

On Monday it was announced that Bang Sue Central Station would provide walk-in jabs for transport workers from May 24 before expanding the service to the general public from June 1.

But in Phuket yesterday a number of locations around the island were used for Thais that had registered on the Mor Prom app for registration as Phuket tries to reach a 70% vaccination rate by July 1.

• Virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan says that people can contract Covid even after full recovery from a bout of the virus.

“They should be vaccinated.”

The head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University says that inoculation is needed to prevent a repeat of the infection, even in recovered patients.

• Nearly 900 Covid infections have been found at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Bang Kapi Market has been closed for cleaning for the past 3 days.

The Public Health Ministry have announced that no new Covid cases have been found from entertainment venues around the capital (just as well because they’e all closed!), but people are still being infected from family members and “from visiting markets and public venues”.

Between May 7 – 15, 10,480 people were tested at the Simummuang Market and 867 people, or 8% of those were infected.

SOURCE: FRB | Nation Thailand

 

