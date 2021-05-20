World
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Aviation authorities in the US say passengers may be selected for random weight checks as part of the check-in process. Flight passengers could be asked to step on the scales, as the Federal Aviation Authority updates obesity figures that can affect aircraft weight considerations prior to take-off.
While this is routine practice with small commuter aircraft, it is not currently standard procedure for passengers flying on mainstream carriers. Larger airlines rely on more complex factors that take into account passengers, crew, catering supplies, fuel, and cargo. TTR Weekly reports that the FAA is working on an update to passenger weight data, in order to confirm a more accurate average based on the obesity crisis in the US.
The FAA says airlines may be required to update their average passenger weight to allow for today’s increase in the average American’s weight. According to a report in the AirInsight blog, weighing passengers would enable a new average to be determined.
“The weighing of passengers, according to the FAA, would set ‘standard average passenger weights’ for crew members, baggage, and passengers every 36 months.”
However, it’s understood weight checks will be voluntary and any passenger who does not wish to participate can decline. In this event, the airline would need to select another passenger.
In the US, airlines currently calculate take-off weight based on an average male weight of 88 kilograms during the summer and 88.5 in winter, when heavier clothing is factored into the equation. Female passengers are accorded an average weight of 81 kilograms in summer and 83.5 in winter.
A survey carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation has concluded that an average of 100 kilograms for a passenger, plus his or her checked luggage, is the figure that best reflects today’s air travellers.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Phuket
Phuket may ditch light rail and build smart bus system instead
A proposal to drop the light rail planned for Phuket and replace it with a smart bus system is under an in-depth review as ordered by Phuket Transport Minister. Advocates for the smart bus – automated driverless buses on city streets – say that the project would bring mass transportation to Phuket Island for 15.2 billion baht cheaper than a light rail would.
The analysis was ordered Thursday in a phone meeting to check progress on regional transport projects. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand has suggested changing the plan in Phuket from light rail to a smart bus system. The MRTA had been dead set on the light rail system but have now launched preliminary research on a driverless bus system.
HERE’S a previous story with more details about how the bus system would work, instead of a light rail.
But critics say the planned light rail system was almost unworkable with its routing not going through the main population centres and its complete avoidance of the tourist areas, was doomed from the start. The 5 years it was expected for construction would have caused major traffic snarls on the main island arteries and then reduced traffic flow on those arteries for the life of the light rail project.
Initial investigations show that an automated rapid transit bus system would shave about 9 months off the construction time and 15.289 billion baht from the budget. Cost-saving measures like precast concrete and launching gantries will further reduce construction expenses.
As a result, the bus system could be run with lower passenger fares than a light rail train would. The project was considering 3 bus fares… local in Phuket Town, local outside of Phuket Town, and transport between towns around the island.
The MRTA and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning have coordinated with the Expressway Authority in Thailand to consider the smart bus plan and its effect on traffic. Unfortunately, the group is worried that building the smart bus system plan to be ready by 2026 while working on the Patong tunnel project scheduled to open in 2028 would create long-term detrimental traffic jams. They’re considering a postponement to a 2030 launch (the Patong tunnel project has been in ‘planning’ mode for 20 years and will never happen).
The Transportation Minister has requested proposals for 2 different timelines to be delivered within the next 2 weeks, and plans to have the MRTA and EXAT come to Phuket for public hearings after Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CAAT sets restrictions and guidelines for air travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19
With the new wave of Covid-19 infections hitting record highs, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is tightening disease control measures for air travel and has requested that airlines abide by guidelines to help contain the outbreak. Those who test positive for Covid-19 are refrained from travelling and can face penalties for doing so under the Communicable Disease Act.
CAAT has asked that airlines restrict services from 11pm to 4am to align flights with public transportation and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission involving passengers travelling to and from airports. Airlines are also told to inform passengers when there are flight changes, cancellations, or consolidations.
All passengers must wear a face mask. Airport staff must properly screen passengers at the entrance and exit of the airport and before they board the aircraft, checking for signs of infection by checking body temperatures with an infrared thermometer that does not come in contact with someone’s body. Those with a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius will be prohibited from entering the airport. If a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport staff are advised to inform health officials immediately.
Airlines are also advised to take social distancing into consideration when arranging the seating to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s airlines getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation
Thailand’s airlines are getting airport fee waivers to help with rehabilitation efforts until March 31 of next year. The latest aid is part of a slew of measures to boost the aviation industry after Covid-19 left it in shambles. The Civil Aviation Board is also letting the airlines claim refunds for airport fees previously paid before the new measures were enacted. They are also extending the time given to pay bills from 90 days to 180.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to implement the measures quickly but quickly and to work with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He instructed the CAAT to reevaluate safety while promoting air transportation to ready for the nation’s reopening and economic recovery.
The CAAT is also tasked with monitoring the progress of Yala province’s Betong Airport as it prepares to open. The CAAT boosted 8 domestic airlines last month, who were rated as being in critical financial health. The authority said it believed the airlines could survive the tough times and they were not on the brink of bankruptcy. The 8 airlines include Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet, and Thai Smile.
Currently, Thailand is mulling its reopening plans as the third wave of Covid has been the worst yet, causing hospitals to become overwhelmed. Daily infections have been in the thousands, with deaths also mounting daily. Today, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control reports 1,583 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand.
Recently, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was given full control over the handling of the Covid pandemic, causing critics to question whether he could use those powers to increase his authoritarian rule over the Kingdom. Already, he was under scrutiny for the handling of the pandemic, with many blaming the government for the virus’ third wave.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
