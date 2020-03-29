6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…
- Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
- Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
- Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
- Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
- Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
- Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.
Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.
SOURCE: Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.
A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported 109 new coronavirus cases and 2 new death today. This brings the total to 1,245 cases and 6 deaths in the Kingdom.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 across 57 provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 47.
The death of a 55 year old woman brings the total fatalities in Thailand to 6. The woman was reported to also have complications related to diabetes.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control and confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning (March 27). There was also an additional death reported.
The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. Two Thais have also died in the past two day in New York (below).
The Ministry outlined details of the new cases…
Group 1: Connected with previous confirmed cases…
- 5 from the “boxing match cluster”
- 7 from a nightclub cluster
- 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases
Group 2: New cases…
- 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner, most intervened at airport screenings)
- 5 individuals who were working with many people, primarily foreigners
- 46 cases who are being identified and traced
The new death was a patient in the southern Narathiwat province.
Meanwhile two Thai nationals living in New York have died in the past two days. The Thai Foreign Ministry reports the Thai consulate general reported that a 50 year old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough died on Wednesday. Another 50 year old, working as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan died yesterday.
The two deaths took the number of Thai dying from Covid-19 in the US to three.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
Power to the people – Energy Ministry promises adequate supply of electricity
Nearly 20 million try to register, crashing Thai government’s payout website
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM: State of emergency begins at midnight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
- Bangkok3 days ago
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
- Thailand4 days ago
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
- Economy3 days ago
BOT predicts 5.3% contraction in Thai economy for 2020