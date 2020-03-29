Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
Flights are thin on the ground now and very few regional carriers are still in the air. Singapore Airlines Flight 972 was the last scheduled service to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Passengers, only a few dozen, mostly Thais fleeing back home to ride out the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, flew out of Singapore’s Changi Airport yesterday.
Airlines worldwide are cutting flights and grounding planes due to the global outbreak, which at 11:30am (Thai time today) had infected more than 664,000 and killed more than 30,000 people. Thailand has reported 6 deaths to date, Singapore 2.
The Thai passengers’ desperation was evident. One 66 year old woman, who had been in Singapore taking care of her niece, told reporters: “If I die, I want to die in my country.”
Thailand declared a nationwide state of emergency on Thursday banning all foreigners from entering the Kingdom, and placed complicated requirements for Thais to have a health certificate, not older than 72 hours, and proof of residence before being declared ‘fit to fly’..
Singapore’s Changi Airport was reported to be almost empty yesterday with only one check-in counter open. Nearly all passengers wore facemasks, and many wore gloves.
One passenger said she was afraid if she didn’t get back to Thailand she might be stranded. 33 year old Ammara Viparsinon said she was shocked at the ticket price of 600 Singapore dollars (about 13,600 baht), about double what a flight would normally would cost. But she felt there was no choice, as any other route would involve long connections and layovers, and be even more expensive.
“The risk is too high, so I’d rather take this last direct flight.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.
A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…
- Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
- Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
- Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
- Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
- Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
- Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.
Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.
SOURCE: Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
Authorities are cracking down and enforcing the ban on on public gatherings under the the state of emergency declared to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic last week. 22 people were arrested at a drug party in Chiang Rai yesterday for “gathering in defiance of the Emergency Decree”. 10 men and 12 women between the ages of 20 and 30 were nabbed at a hotel in the province’s main city district.
(Gamblers also arrested in Phuket, below)
The 22 were attending a pool party where alcohol and drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine were allegedly being sold. Police confiscated 237,000 baht in cash found in a bag, along with illicit drugs for evidence.
An initial investigation showed that a 24 year old man from Trat province in Thailand’s east, on the Cambodian border, had been holding parties at the hotel since last Thursday. It’s believed he started holding the parties because most public venues are unavailable during the virus scare.
Chiang Rai’s governor says police raided the hotel in tambon Tha Sut after a tip-off.
Apart from drug charges, the detainees will also be punished for defying the Emergency Decree, which bans gatherings. The penalty is two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Chiang Rai has 5 confirmed coronavirus cases.
In a related development, 6 gamblers were arrested in Phuket near the island’s Muang district yesterday.
The detainees were identified as 51 year old Natthawut, 55 year old Suwit, 40 year old Charoon, 48 year old Praiwan, 28 year old Natthapol and 39 year old Natthapong. No surnames were added to the report. Police say that while some were wearing masks to potentially protect themselves from the coronavirus, they were violating the Emergency Decree by sitting around a table to play the games. Gambling is officially illegal in Thailand, apart from the bi-monthly lottery.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
Power to the people – Energy Ministry promises adequate supply of electricity
Nearly 20 million try to register, crashing Thai government’s payout website
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM: State of emergency begins at midnight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
- Bangkok3 days ago
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand
- Economy3 days ago
BOT predicts 5.3% contraction in Thai economy for 2020
- Crime3 days ago
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort