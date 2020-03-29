Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Handful of Thais catch last flight back to Thailand from Singapore
PHOTO: Business Insider
Flights are thin on the ground now and very few regional carriers are still in the air. Singapore Airlines Flight 972 was the last scheduled service to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Passengers, only a few dozen, mostly Thais fleeing back home to ride out the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, flew out of Singapore’s Changi Airport yesterday.

Airlines worldwide are cutting flights and grounding planes due to the global outbreak, which at 11:30am (Thai time today) had infected more than 664,000 and killed more than 30,000 people. Thailand has reported 6 deaths to date, Singapore 2.

The Thai passengers’ desperation was evident. One 66 year old woman, who had been in Singapore taking care of her niece, told reporters: “If I die, I want to die in my country.”

Thailand declared a nationwide state of emergency on Thursday banning all foreigners from entering the Kingdom, and placed complicated requirements for Thais to have a health certificate, not older than 72 hours, and proof of residence before being declared ‘fit to fly’..

Singapore’s Changi Airport was reported to be almost empty yesterday with only one check-in counter open. Nearly all passengers wore facemasks, and many wore gloves.

One passenger said she was afraid if she didn’t get back to Thailand she might be stranded. 33 year old Ammara Viparsinon said she was shocked at the ticket price of 600 Singapore dollars (about 13,600 baht), about double what a flight would normally would cost. But she felt there was no choice, as any other route would involve long connections and layovers, and be even more expensive.

“The risk is too high, so I’d rather take this last direct flight.”

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.

The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.

A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…

  • Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
  • Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
  • Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
  • Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
  • Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
  • Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.

Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.

6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket

 

6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
PHOTO: thaivisa

Authorities are cracking down and enforcing the ban on on public gatherings under the the state of emergency declared to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic last week. 22 people were arrested at a drug party in Chiang Rai yesterday for “gathering in defiance of the Emergency Decree”. 10 men and 12 women between the ages of 20 and 30 were nabbed at a hotel in the province’s main city district.

(Gamblers also arrested in Phuket, below)

The 22 were attending a pool party where alcohol and drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine were allegedly being sold. Police confiscated 237,000 baht in cash found in a bag, along with illicit drugs for evidence.

An initial investigation showed that a 24 year old man from Trat province in Thailand’s east, on the Cambodian border, had been holding parties at the hotel since last Thursday. It’s believed he started holding the parties because most public venues are unavailable during the virus scare.

Chiang Rai’s governor says police raided the hotel in tambon Tha Sut after a tip-off.

Apart from drug charges, the detainees will also be punished for defying the Emergency Decree, which bans gatherings. The penalty is two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Chiang Rai has 5 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In a related development, 6 gamblers were arrested in Phuket near the island’s Muang district yesterday.

The detainees were identified as 51 year old Natthawut, 55 year old Suwit, 40 year old Charoon, 48 year old Praiwan, 28 year old Natthapol and 39 year old Natthapong. No surnames were added to the report. Police say that while some were wearing masks to potentially protect themselves from the coronavirus, they were violating the Emergency Decree by sitting around a table to play the games. Gambling is officially illegal in Thailand, apart from the bi-monthly lottery.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Trending