Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.

The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.

A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.

The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

PHOTO: Khaosod English

Phuket island officials have reported 6 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus as of today (Sunday, March 29), bringing the total to 53 on the southern island. The details as known at time of publication are…

  • Case 48: A 42 year old Thai woman, a gift shop owner in Patong.
  • Case 49: A 32 year old Ukrainian woman who runs a health clinic in Karon.
  • Case: 50: A 27 year old Thai woman who has had close contact with foreigners.
  • Case 51: A 37 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Patong’s Bangla Road.
  • Case 52: A 36 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong.
  • Case 53: A 22 year old Thai woman who had close contact with another confirmed case, in Patong’s Bangla Road.

Since January 5, 944 people in Phuket have gone to hospital for testing. Of those 794 have tested negative and were sent home.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 28, 2020

By

PHOTO: Benar News

The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported 109 new coronavirus cases and 2 new death today. This brings the total to 1,245 cases and 6 deaths in the Kingdom.

The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 across 57 provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 47.

The death of a 55 year old woman brings the total fatalities in Thailand to 6. The woman was reported to also have complications related to diabetes.

The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”

Thailand

UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

PHOTO: Bloomberg

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control and confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning (March 27). There was also an additional death reported.

The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. Two Thais have also died in the past two day in New York (below).

The Ministry outlined details of the new cases…

Group 1: Connected with previous confirmed cases…

  • 5 from the “boxing match cluster”
  • 7 from a nightclub cluster
  • 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases

Group 2: New cases…

  • 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner, most intervened at airport screenings)
  • 5 individuals who were working with many people, primarily foreigners
  • 46 cases who are being identified and traced

The new death was a patient in the southern Narathiwat province.

Meanwhile two Thai nationals living in New York have died in the past two days. The Thai Foreign Ministry reports the Thai consulate general reported that a 50 year old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough died on Wednesday. Another 50 year old, working as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan died yesterday.

The two deaths took the number of Thai dying from Covid-19 in the US to three.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Trending