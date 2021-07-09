Connect with us

2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Darasamuth Phuket School﻿/Facebook

2 more schools are being closed in Phuket after infections were discovered.

The 2 school closures in Phuket town follows a staff member and a parent having close contact with a high risk person. The schools announced they will be closed to clean and sanitize their facilities.

The schools are:

  1. Darasamuth Phuket School
  2. Kajornrangsan Municipal School

The Darasamuth school announced yesterday that it had been alerted by the Phuket Health Department that a staff member who works in their main office tested positive for Covid.

They say that the employee sorted and separated documents and had little contact with the other staff and zero contact with students. Further, the employee did not come back to school after they found out they tested positive. The school clarified that only some staff was deemed a “High Risk Contact”, while the teaching staff is thought to be “Low Risk Contact” and the students “No Risk Contact”. Further, that 97.77% of the staff at their school has already 2 inoculations.

The school adds that they will reopen next Monday, July 12 and the main office will stay closed until July 22.

Meanwhile, in their own announcement, the Kajornrangsan Municipal School says a parent had close contact with an HRP (high risk person). Thus, the school decided to close until July 29.

They say that all of their students in Prathom 3/1 and Mattayom 1/1 must quarantine for at least 14 days and comply with the other disease control measures. Additionally, they say the Phuket City Municipality staff will clean and sanitise the school and surrounding areas, today.

Earlier this week 4 Phuket schools announced they had to close over Covid fears.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

