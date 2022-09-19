Connect with us

China

Biden recognises One-China policy and not Taiwan independence

United States President Joe Biden is in London today for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with dignitaries from all over the world and he was in fine contradictory form ahead of the service to be held in Westminster Abbey.

The US President answered a number of questions in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on whether he would stand for a second term while taking potshots at Russia, and some contradictory comments on the China-Taiwan conundrum.

First of all, Biden underlined that Beijing would face an economic fallout from Washington if it violated sanctions imposed against Russia for the conflict with Ukraine.

He said…

“I called President Xi, not to threaten at all, just to say to him that if you think Americans and others will continue to invest in China, based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you’re making a gigantic mistake.

“Thus far, there’s no indication they put forward weapons or other things that Russia has wanted.”

The US President was even more confused when discussing the sensitive topic of Taiwan. If necessary, Biden insisted that Washington would defend Taipei from a Chinese military attack. But in the CBS interview, Biden acknowledged the US did not support Taiwanese independence and remained committed to a “One-China” policy in which Washington officially recognizes Beijing, not Taipei.

“We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago and that there’s a One-China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving — we’re not encouraging their being independent. That’s their decision.”

This confusion and contradiction raised questions about whether he is fit enough to run another term.

“Look, my intention, as I said, to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Many have questioned whether the 79 year old will be physically and mentally fit to run again for office in 2024. If reelected he would be 86 at the end of his second term and that is too old for some.

Members of the president’s party have said he should stand down and make way for a new leader.

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan…

“People, I think, want some change. It’s important for us to, I think on both parties, like these leaders who have been around for a while, I think it’s time for some generational change, which of course I’ve been trying to do for a while now.”

Biden, who turns 80 in November, swatted away questions about his age and physical and mental fitness.

“I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ But I think it relates to how much energy you have and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

“Watch me. And honest to God, that’s all I think. Watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you just watch and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I’m doing. I think that you know, I don’t– when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute, how– how old are you?’”

SOURCE: New York Post  Straits Times Washington Post

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

