Crime
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Police apprehended a woman in Nakhon Phanom who confessed to breaking into 8 homes in the area after the Covid-19 pandemic left her unemployed and broke. The 26 year old woman from Sri Songkhram district was caught with nearly 100 things she had stolen from the houses in the Muang municipal area where she lived in a rental house.
Residents had complained about a string of break-ins in Tambon Nong Saeng last week between August 5 and August 12. Valuable jewellery and religious trinkets were stolen like gold necklaces and Buddha amulets, along with cash and electronics like cameras and mobile phones.
The phones turned out to be the young woman’s downfall, as police were able to use location tracking to trace the signal of one stolen mobile phone to the house where the woman was found with the loot from her robberies.
The woman confessed to the crime and explained to police she was desperate for money to live as she told her story of loss during the global pandemic that has so damaged Thailand’s economy for the last year and a half. She told police she had been working in Bangkok when Covid-19 set in, and she eventually lost her job, then ended up divorcing her husband. Last month she left Bangkok and moved with her 3 children back to Nakhon Phanom, her home province in the Northeast of Thailand.
She rented the house and drove around on her motorbike every day searching for work but with Covid-19 nothing was available. She started to notice in her daily drives that some houses in the area were always empty. In desperation, she took a knife to the houses and used it to pop open windows and climb inside. She would steal whatever cash and objects of value she found inside and was slowly selling them off to support herself and her children each day as needed.
Police charged the woman with burglary and she remains in police custody now. Meanwhile, the homeowners have been contacted and told to check all their valuables to recover what she had stolen.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 23,672 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
20 fun facts about Thailand
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People2 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Sponsored4 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- News3 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19