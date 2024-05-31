Thailand Video News | Drunken Scotsman hit by car after brawl in Pattaya, Bangkok residents seek help for man performing spooky rituals
In this Thailand video news, Alex and Jay delve into the diverse stories from across Thailand. Beginning with, a man’s nightly rituals involving chanting and lighting candles have raised community concerns over safety and mental health in Bangkok. In Pattaya, a drunken Scotsman sustains a serious head injury after being hit by a car, with authorities investigating the incident. In Uttaradit Province, authorities destroy tons of substandard durians to protect Thailand’s export reputation. A viral post shocks consumers as a live insect is found in a street vendor’s dumpling. A giant Mekong stingray sets a new world record for the largest freshwater fish. In Nakhon Ratchasima, a charity donates wheelchairs to support disabled individuals.