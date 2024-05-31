Thailand Video News | Drunken Scotsman hit by car after brawl in Pattaya, Bangkok residents seek help for man performing spooky rituals

In this Thailand video news, Alex and Jay delve into the diverse stories from across Thailand. Beginning with, a man’s nightly rituals involving chanting and lighting candles have raised community concerns over safety and mental health in Bangkok. In Pattaya, a drunken Scotsman sustains a serious head injury after being hit by a car, with authorities investigating the incident. In Uttaradit Province, authorities destroy tons of substandard durians to protect Thailand’s export reputation. A viral post shocks consumers as a live insect is found in a street vendor’s dumpling. A giant Mekong stingray sets a new world record for the largest freshwater fish. In Nakhon Ratchasima, a charity donates wheelchairs to support disabled individuals.

Bangkok mans spooky nightly rituals raise community concerns



Residents of a Bangkok community have called for help to address a 41-year-old man performing nightly rituals involving chanting and lighting 99 candles, citing fire hazards and safety concerns. The man, who claims to worship a mystical entity, often disturbs the peace and causes anxiety among locals. Despite his polite demeanour, his actions have raised fears for his mental and physical health, with suspicions of drug use. Authorities have been contacted to arrange psychiatric treatment and social support. The man is now in custody for treatment, with no illegal drugs found in his possession.

In Central Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao, a 60-year-old Scotsman, heavily intoxicated, was hit by a car after being pushed by a friend, resulting in a serious head injury. Police found the man belligerent and resistant to help. Witness Matcha Sirirom reported that the push sent the Scotsman into the car’s path, after which the friend fled. Emergency services struggled to manage the agitated victim. Authorities are investigating to identify the friend and uncover the incident’s details.

Authorities in Uttaradit Province destroyed over three tonnes of unripe durians intended for export to China after an inspection revealed substandard quality. The investigation, led by Police Major General Sutthipong Pektong, found unripe durians mixed with mature ones, failing to meet the required 32% starch content. The batch, purchased for over 300,000 baht, showed starch levels between 28% and 31%. The packing plant owner and hired graders were briefed on quality standards. A special task force has been established to prevent such issues, ensuring only properly matured durians are exported, protecting Thailand’s reputation and revenue.

A viral post in the Facebook group “We Are Consumers” has shocked food lovers after a woman found a live insect inside a dumpling bought from a street vendor. The post, featuring images and a video of the insect trying to escape from a dumpling, sparked widespread concern and debate. The woman had already eaten two dumplings before discovering the insect, leaving her feeling disturbed. Commenters speculated on how the insect got inside, with suggestions ranging from improper packaging to the insect resembling an edible June beetle. The incident has highlighted the importance of thoroughly checking food before consumption.

A giant Mekong stingray named Boramy has set a new world record as the largest freshwater fish, surpassing the previous record held by the Thai giant catfish for nearly two decades. Discovered in Cambodia’s Mekong River in June 2022, Boramy measures 3.98 meters in length, 2.2 meters in width, and weighs approximately 300 kilograms. This discovery underscores the Mekong River’s rich biodiversity and the need for conservation efforts to protect its unique species and habitats. The river faces threats from overfishing, pollution, and dam construction, highlighting the importance of continued environmental protection.

The Pure Hearts Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, donated wheelchairs to disabled individuals in Nakhon Ratchasima. Led by Chairperson Theerarat Nawamawat, the foundation worked with local offices and the Thai Smile Group to support 71-year-old Sakorn Napaskul, a bedridden patient, and 14-year-old Somchai Chuangsamlom, affected by polio since birth. This initiative, aimed at alleviating hardships for the elderly and disabled, underscores the foundation’s mission to aid the underprivileged and demonstrates the positive impact of community support and collective action.