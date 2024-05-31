Buddhist teacher kills neighbour over grass cutting noise

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A man teaching Buddhist principles through livestreams attacked and killed his neighbour over noise complaints during a grass-cutting session. The incident occurred yesterday in the Chai Wan district of Udon Thani at 11.30am, after police received a report about a fatal assault.

Police Lieutenant Phaitoon Uipako, alongside investigators and medical staff from Chai Wan Hospital, arrived at the scene, a garden next to a house in Ban Khambon. They discovered the body of 55 year old Sodsa lying on his back, dressed in a camouflage long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and sandals.

Nearby was a grass-cutting machine. Sodsai had sustained blunt force and sharp injuries to his face. The suspect, 33 year old Kittichai had returned to his house next door and awaited arrest.

The police reported that the investigation revealed that Sodsai had been hired to cut grass at a residence in the area. Kittichai, the next-door neighbour, known for livestreaming his daily life and religious teachings on Facebook, was broadcasting around 10am when the noise from the grass cutter interrupted his session.

He went next door and asked Sodsai to stop due to the noise interference. This led to a heated argument, but they were separated when the homeowner returned. However, Sodsai resumed cutting the grass later.

Kittichai, in a fit of rage contrary to his Buddhist faith, used a ladder to climb over the wall and fatally attacked Sodsai.

After the assault, Kittichai livestreamed again, daring the police to arrest him at his residence. His wishes would be granted shortly after as due to his livestream, locals recognised him as the attacker

During investigations, Kittichai revealed that he had no intention to kill Sodsa but that the noise had greatly disturbed his teachings. Sodsai was a revered labourer in the local community. A hard-working man respected by many, reported Khaosod.

The incident has shocked the community, raising questions about the escalation of minor disputes to deadly violence.